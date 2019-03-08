Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

View from the Heath: What to look out for as spring begins and the Heath wakes up

PUBLISHED: 14:30 28 March 2019

Karina Dostalova, chairman, Hampstead Heath managememt committee

Archant

With the days getting longer and the sun edging higher in the sky, the land begins to warm, and the Heath starts to come alive.

Weekends are incredibly busy in these spring months, attracting huge numbers of Heath lovers hungry to witness new beginnings and new arrivals. We humans instinctively like to spring clean and get out into the fresh air, and nature too has its ways of preparing for the new season.

Many of us know to look for the first snowdrops, crocuses and daffodils which signal this annual cycle of renewal.

However, the first are the wood anemones bursting into flower in the orchard, off Hampstead Lane.

They grow in abundance in well managed ancient woodland, but can often also be found along hedgerows where they play the role of “ghost flowers” in long-forgotten remote areas.

It is no coincidence that our woodland plants are the first to flower. The anemones, lesser celandines and primroses will all be at their prettiest long before any of the Heath’s meadow flowers show off in their late spring displays. The woodland flowers must “do their thing” before the trees come into full leaf, shading out the growing sunlight.

March 31 is an important chapter in the Heath’s history as we celebrate 30 years of the City of London Corporation caring for Hampstead Heath.

This has been a truly collaborative effort that has seen the City’s commitment and resources brought together, guided and supported by a wide range of individuals, hardworking passionate and committed staff, and trusted organisations to maintain this wonderful resource.

One of the four key outcomes in the new Hampstead Heath Management Strategy for 2018-28 is “Together We Care for the Heath”, and there are plenty of ways we can all get involved and help spring clean and care for it. From volunteering with Heath Hands to taking our rubbish home to recycled, we must care for this beautiful resource and maintain its delicate fauna and flora together.

This is a special time of year to visit the Heath, so come along and see nature at work in the heart of our magnificent city.

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s billion-pound sell-off of right to buy properties

Stoneleigh Terrace on the Whittington Estate in Camden, where flats have sold for up to £815,000. Picture: Polly Hancock

Fears that new traffic restrictions in Hampstead could create new rat run outside primary school

Christchurch Primary School children protest proposed road layout changes some fear would route more traffic past their school. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Ex-staff take action over unpaid wages and ageism at celebrity hotspot Beach Blanket Babylon

Ex-employee Tomer Amar outside of Beach Blanket Babylon in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken Mears

Two men arrested following ‘eight-hour’ stand-off with police from a Kilburn roof

Two men climbed to the top of a roof during standoff with police in Kilburn. Picture:@jamesrobking

Stephen Hampton inquest: ‘Inadequate’ risk assessment contributed to demolition worker’s death in Swain’s Lane, jury finds

Flowers at the site of Stephen Hampton's death in Swain's Lane. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s billion-pound sell-off of right to buy properties

Stoneleigh Terrace on the Whittington Estate in Camden, where flats have sold for up to £815,000. Picture: Polly Hancock

Fears that new traffic restrictions in Hampstead could create new rat run outside primary school

Christchurch Primary School children protest proposed road layout changes some fear would route more traffic past their school. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Ex-staff take action over unpaid wages and ageism at celebrity hotspot Beach Blanket Babylon

Ex-employee Tomer Amar outside of Beach Blanket Babylon in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken Mears

Two men arrested following ‘eight-hour’ stand-off with police from a Kilburn roof

Two men climbed to the top of a roof during standoff with police in Kilburn. Picture:@jamesrobking

Stephen Hampton inquest: ‘Inadequate’ risk assessment contributed to demolition worker’s death in Swain’s Lane, jury finds

Flowers at the site of Stephen Hampton's death in Swain's Lane. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hendon manager Grays calls for improved display on trip to Poole after Hartley woe

Andrew McCorkell makes a save before his red card (pic DBeechPhotography)

View from the Heath: What to look out for as spring begins and the Heath wakes up

Children who missed school to join climate change rally ‘more responsible than us’

View from the House: ‘Our country deserves better than this’

New YBS opens in St John’s Wood

Bob Bailey and the team at the Yorkshire Building Society
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists