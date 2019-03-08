Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

View from the chamber: ‘Disorganised ​and distorted’ plan for 100 Avenue Road tower added to anguish

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 March 2019

Cllr Steve Adams (Conservative), Belsize ward, Camden

Archant

Soon to be towering over Belsize and Swiss Cottage wards is the 100 Avenue Road tower.

At 81 metres, the building will be the tallest in the north of Camden. It was thought that the developer had recently jumped the last major hurdle before building this problematic scheme.

The Construction Management Plan (CMP), which dictates how it will be built, was finally accepted at the second attempt by Camden’s Planning Committee after the chairman’s casting vote broke the deadlock.

While the tower will negatively impact the community however it is built, this decision was a serious blow. The plan would send lorries down Winchester Road and through Swiss Cottage Market, which can hardly be expected to survive 14 HGV movements per day. This was despite concerted, cross party efforts by councillors to ask the developer and Transport for London to re-consider the access arrangements.

TfL would not agree to the temporary closing of one of the five entrances to the Underground station or the relocation of bus stops.

In November, my Conservative colleague Oliver Cooper wrote to Sadiq Khan, but the mayor waited months before writing back to agree with TfL’s perverse decision. Concerned local residents launched a claim for a judicial review into the deeply disorganised and distorted presentation of the case and into the multitude of material factors that the process of granting of approval for the plan overlook. The outcome is keenly awaited.

What’s worse is that, despite reassurances from the developer and the Camden Council, the CMP guidelines for the construction traffic were broken in the first few weeks of demolition. Lorries were recorded by residents reversing into the site contrary to the permitted scheme and posing and obvious danger in a crowded area.

If anyone sees anything which looks unsafe practice around the site, please contact me via steve.adams@camden.gov.uk and I will ensure Camden’s enforcement takes appropriate action.

Later in the year, this construction project will be compounded by the works to the Chalcots Towers. This will have to be carefully coordinated with 100 Avenue Road and eventually HS2. I will be monitoring the build-up to these works and keeping a close watch as they start on site.

The burden of construction on residents is made worse by the need to deal with the ongoing construction process through liaison meetings. These are well attended but can highlight the limitations of private individuals on the one hand and large, well funded developers on the other.

It is vital that residents are supported and I will be pressing for a far better method of control that would protect residents and enable them to have greater confidence in how the council handles these works.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teenager in ‘critical condition’ as man arrested over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teen charged with attempted murder over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Café Hampstead: Restaurant site for sale – as woes continue for troubled eatery

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teenager in ‘critical condition’ as man arrested over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teen charged with attempted murder over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Café Hampstead: Restaurant site for sale – as woes continue for troubled eatery

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham must hope homecoming will give them lift in top-four battle

Southampton's Yan Valery (floor centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium (pic: Andrew Matthews/PA Images).

Blues have ‘very good chance’ of beating the drop this season

Reece Beckles-Richards of Wingate & Finchley and Charlie Stimson of Hornchurch battle for the ball (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal v Rennes PREVIEW

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette

Spurs to discover Champions League quarter-final opponents

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg match at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

ARSENAL FEATURE on Unai Emery: ‘The past does not exist. Only the present and the future’

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists