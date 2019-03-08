Search

Advanced search

Editor's comment: Tell us the situation at Keats House

PUBLISHED: 08:30 12 September 2019

Bill Oddie is one of the Hampstead locals objecting to Keats House's new licensing application. Picture: POLLY HANCOCK

Bill Oddie is one of the Hampstead locals objecting to Keats House's new licensing application. Picture: POLLY HANCOCK

Archant

Keats House no doubt has a good reason for wanting to up its after-hours event schedule.

We know it's run by the City of London Corporation, which revealed in July that it had to save £30m across its operations by the 2020-2021 financial year.

But without making the reasons for this planning application explicit in its responses to the Ham&High, bosses at Keats House forfeit any sympathy they might have had from the many who are invested in its survival and protection as an asset for future generations.

You may also want to watch:

If I can safely express any opinion about our investigation into the Finchley Road "boiler room" without giving our lawyers a heart attack, it is that it shows how arcane and secretive the world of business can be.

But we learn elsewhere in today's Ham&High that this need not be the case. When businesses, especially local ones that are viewed as community assets, are open about their problems, they mobilise sometimes significant community support.

Look at the Phoenix Cinema which, a year ago, drew the ire of not only its patrons and customers but even its own staff with plans for a takeover by a chain - but which, after asking the community for help, has done so well out of the goodwill of those same people that it is planning a second screen.

Local businesses and resources need not and should not be polished by PR firms or obscured by radio silence or murky, untraceable corporate structures, but should be open and transparent. Transparency builds trust, loyalty and respect, and those are all values that any operation should strive for.

The alarming growth of the PR industry is driven partly by fear of news as selective, lazy and unfair, prone to conjuring scandals out of thin air. But the best cure for this is openness, not stonewalling: if the person in the street can easily fact check the news, the news can less easily get away with sensationalism because we, too, are open to scrutiny. Sunlight, as they say, is the best disinfectant.

Related articles

Most Read

Hornsey primary school reassures ‘furious’ parent their child won’t be taught about Michael Jackson

Weston Park Primary School has reassured parents their children won't be taught about Michael Jackson this year. Pictures: Polly Hancock/PA

Woman suffers ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after being hit by a bus in Temple Fortune

A woman has been hit by a bus in Temple Fortune, near the Waitrose. Picture: Google Maps

Murder probe launched after man shot dead in Kentish Town

Police cordon and forensic tent Prince of Wales Rd junction Malden Rd NW5 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Bill Oddie among Hampstead locals urging council to stop Keats House’s bid for film screenings and alcohol licence

Bill Oddie is one of the Hampstead locals objecting to Keats House's new licensing application. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mystery of black cab dumped in woods near Crouch End

The black cab that has been left in woods near Highgate Woods school. Picture: Gemma Blencowe

Most Read

Hornsey primary school reassures ‘furious’ parent their child won’t be taught about Michael Jackson

Weston Park Primary School has reassured parents their children won't be taught about Michael Jackson this year. Pictures: Polly Hancock/PA

Woman suffers ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after being hit by a bus in Temple Fortune

A woman has been hit by a bus in Temple Fortune, near the Waitrose. Picture: Google Maps

Murder probe launched after man shot dead in Kentish Town

Police cordon and forensic tent Prince of Wales Rd junction Malden Rd NW5 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Bill Oddie among Hampstead locals urging council to stop Keats House’s bid for film screenings and alcohol licence

Bill Oddie is one of the Hampstead locals objecting to Keats House's new licensing application. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mystery of black cab dumped in woods near Crouch End

The black cab that has been left in woods near Highgate Woods school. Picture: Gemma Blencowe

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Joe: Arsenal Women ‘want to win both legs’

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro looks on during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Cricket: Middlesex ‘really happy’ says Harris

Middlesex's James Harris in bowling action (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

Misery as ex-Highgate Society’s chairman has ‘lifeline’ wheelchair stolen from the street

Robin Farlie at home in Highgate. Picture: Polly Hancock

Cricket: Middlesex set for tricky run chase

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

Hampstead finish as Middlesex League Premier Division runners-up

Callum Jackson of Hampstead in batting action (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists