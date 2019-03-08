Search

Advanced search

Editor's comment: Is museum really the right target?

PUBLISHED: 08:30 26 September 2019

BR Ambedkar in 1950.

BR Ambedkar in 1950.

Archant

I understand the principle of Camden Council's opposition to the B R Ambedkar museum in Primrose Hill.

The memorial represents the loss of two homes so that someone whose brief stay there a century ago can be commemorated - even though Camden probably turns down far less significant "change of use" applications on a regular basis.

What's more, if it simply accepts that the museum is already there, it could open the door to any number of less than scrupulous conversions that may seek to rely on this case as a precedent.

You may also want to watch:

I support the idea that in a housing crisis we must prioritise the availability of housing, especially genuinely affordable housing (which isn't how this was categorised), above pretty much anything else.

Yet surely there must be a compromise that doesn't involve the removal of what has nonetheless become a culturally important site for many - a decent contribution to genuinely affordable housing elsewhere in the borough, say.

If Camden wishes to be this stringent about maximising housing (and I'm not saying this is a bad thing) I think the 7,122 so-called second homes and 1,210 empty homes within its border - both among the highest figures in London - might merit its attention rather more urgently than a modest museum and memorial to someone who did so much good.

For its own part, the State of Maharashtra really ought to have known better than to convert two inner London flats into a museum without getting planning permission. As a campaigner for equality and social justice, I suspect B R Ambedkar would have been less than thrilled at the thought of his own legacy diminishing the amount of housing in a borough where people already struggle to afford homes.

Any contribution the museum's owners were able to make to affordable homes in Camden might, in fact, be an entirely appropriate extension of his memorial.

Related articles

Most Read

Two men charged with racially abusing Muswell Hill councillor on Tube train

Julia Ogiehor, Liberal Democrat councillor for Muswell Hill. Picture: Liberal Democrats

‘Where are you really from?’ – Muswell Hill councillor racially abused on Northern line opens up about discrimination she faces daily

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Chalk Farm double stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses while one victim in ‘life-threatening’ condition

A police cordon at Constable House where two men were stabbed. Picture: Supplied

Camden Council told to reinstate wrongly sacked senior manager and pay him £100k in lost wages

Camden Council's temporary town hall at the Crowndale Centre. Picture: Creative Commons/Philafrenzy

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Depression hits hard as husband Richard set for launch of international campaign against ‘state hostage-taking’ at UN

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free Nazanin

Most Read

Two men charged with racially abusing Muswell Hill councillor on Tube train

Julia Ogiehor, Liberal Democrat councillor for Muswell Hill. Picture: Liberal Democrats

‘Where are you really from?’ – Muswell Hill councillor racially abused on Northern line opens up about discrimination she faces daily

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Chalk Farm double stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses while one victim in ‘life-threatening’ condition

A police cordon at Constable House where two men were stabbed. Picture: Supplied

Camden Council told to reinstate wrongly sacked senior manager and pay him £100k in lost wages

Camden Council's temporary town hall at the Crowndale Centre. Picture: Creative Commons/Philafrenzy

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Depression hits hard as husband Richard set for launch of international campaign against ‘state hostage-taking’ at UN

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free Nazanin

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

England happy to keep Saracens Billy starting

England's Billy Vunipola (centre) in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Sapporo Dome.

‘You start to ring round, ask who it might be’: Camden community tells of fear after bloody summer

Camden's young people lit candles for friends lost to violent crime. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘My dad’s car is on the cover of Abbey Road’ says Beatles superfan

Beatles lookalike band Fab Four join Beatles fans as they walk across the Abbey Road crossing on the 50th anniversary of the band photographing it for their iconic album cover. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Luciana Berger named as new Lib Dem candidate for Finchley and Golders Green

Luciana Berger speaking to media on Collge Green, Westminster, after the former Labour MP announced she has joined the Liberal Democrats, saying they are

Cricket: Middlesex captain Malan joins exclusive club

Middlesex's Dawid Malan (pic: John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists