Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Editor's comment: It should be illegal to sit on empty homes

PUBLISHED: 08:30 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 29 August 2019

A block in West Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

A block in West Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Today we report on parallel London-wide scandals: that of homes sitting empty across the capital, and that of the lack of adequate permanent social housing.

While one of these may not have directly caused the other, there can be few more fundamental contrasts between the haves and the have-nots: every empty home could potentially be occupied by someone in need, and for every family with two homes (and for many others besides) there is a family with none.

Both scandals have as their root cause the damaging attitude of recent decades - by politicians and by individuals - that homes are an investment opportunity rather than a human right.

You may also want to watch:

Islington and Hackney are to be praised for their policy on limiting "buy to leave" sales, but in Islington's case the fact the number of empty homes has barely changed since it introduced penalties suggests more detection and enforcement are needed. Hackney's clampdown on overseas and buy-to-let sales, by contrast, has yielded some good figures for owner-occupiers in new builds.

Meanwhile Haringey's questionable data collection does little to aid the necessary London- and UK-wide understanding of the housing crisis.

I doubt additional council tax would be an adequate deterrent to anyone wealthy enough to own two homes. Instead, it should simply be illegal to keep a house empty. (Better still, we should return all land ownership to the commons, though I accept this may be a slightly less popular political project.)

The argument against second homes is a little complex - people who live in London during the week do spend money in the local economy, and save the emissions of a long daily commute - but it cannot be the case that one person or family occupying two homes is the fairest way to solve any problem.

There is such a shortage of key worker housing for Londoners who can neither afford to commute in every day nor to buy a first private home let alone a second one; and the obstacle to building more is not just money but space. The "right" of anyone to a second or, worse, an empty home must be secondary to the needs of people with nowhere to live, and of London's public services for skilled and diverse workers.

Related articles

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after seriously injured woman found in Muswell Hill house

Forensic officers at the house in Steeds Road, Muswell Hill. Picture: @DanMoss

Four Hornsey men charged with violent disorder over fatal stabbing in Maidstone, Kent

Maidstone High Street, Kent. Picture: Google

Sheep return to Hampstead Heath for the first time since 1950s: Livestock pilot to start next week

Sheep in the Tumulus field in September 1908. Picture: City of London Corporation

Heathside Preparatory School: Administrators’ report reveals scale of school debts

The Village Shul synagogue at New End, one of the six Hampstead sites occupied by Heathside and, according to the report, one of the creditors owed money by Remus White Limited. Picture: Polly Hancock

Freddie Ellison: Autistic teenage author returns to Garden Suburb Junior School to publicise his new book

Autistic author Freddie Ellison, 16, with pupils at his old junior school Garden Suburb School in Childs Way. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after seriously injured woman found in Muswell Hill house

Forensic officers at the house in Steeds Road, Muswell Hill. Picture: @DanMoss

Four Hornsey men charged with violent disorder over fatal stabbing in Maidstone, Kent

Maidstone High Street, Kent. Picture: Google

Sheep return to Hampstead Heath for the first time since 1950s: Livestock pilot to start next week

Sheep in the Tumulus field in September 1908. Picture: City of London Corporation

Heathside Preparatory School: Administrators’ report reveals scale of school debts

The Village Shul synagogue at New End, one of the six Hampstead sites occupied by Heathside and, according to the report, one of the creditors owed money by Remus White Limited. Picture: Polly Hancock

Freddie Ellison: Autistic teenage author returns to Garden Suburb Junior School to publicise his new book

Autistic author Freddie Ellison, 16, with pupils at his old junior school Garden Suburb School in Childs Way. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Carabao Cup: Contrasting ties for London rivals

The Carabao Cup on display during the 2019/20 EFL season launch (pic Barrington Coombs/PA)

Andre Bent fatal stabbing: Fifth man bailed after Hornsey quartet charged over Maidstone attack

Andre Bent, 21, (right) was killed in Maidstone. Picture: Kent Police / family handout

Spurs midfielder Winks hoping for England call-up

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks (right) appears dejected at the end of their defeat to Newcastle (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Fortis Green man’s delight at return of four benches to Midhurst Gardens after 5 year fight

Eugene Myerson on one of the new benches in Midhurst Gardens, Fortis Green. Picture: Supplied

Saracens new boy Daly delighted with England success

England's Elliot Daly in action during the Quilter International match against Ireland at Twickenham Stadium (pic Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists