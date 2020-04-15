Search

Advanced search

Opinion: ‘No More Heroes any more’, no longer

PUBLISHED: 11:34 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 15 April 2020

David Bowie sang No More Heroes. Picture: PA Archive

David Bowie sang No More Heroes. Picture: PA Archive

PA Archive/PA Images

Shortly before the world turned upside down, I was lucky enough to be at BBC 6 Music event in Camden, where Tony Visconti, the great producer behind David Bowie’s Berlin-period albums, and The Stranglers’ JJ Burnel were interviewed by Liz Kershaw.

A mischievous Burnel claimed that in writing No More Heroes, his band were telling David Bowie “he was wrong”.

I think Bowie won that one, as we’ve seen over the last month.

In the coming weeks we’ll be profiling some of the local heroes doing great things in our community.

Since this the pandemic hit these shores, it has been heartening to see people coming together, often putting aside their differences.

Among the lovely stories we’ve come across is that of a 16-year-old “saint” delivering food and medicines to the vulnerable and elderly.

You may also want to watch:

This really cheered me up.

When I was 16 I was mainly focused on beer, finding the courage to speak to girls and becoming more like Bowie.

Tell us about your own Local Heroes so we can tell readers.

As many people will have experienced, it can take a coronavirus to get old school friends back in the same room together, virtually.

Video technology has advanced so much since I last checked. I can only assume that if the pavements melt, our hoverboards will be ready for us.

While lives may have taken different directions, there’s comfort in a shared history. It’s nice to know a chemistry remains.

We shared festival memories, and bemoaned this year’s cancellations (Iggy Pop and Kraftwerk are the big ones for me); and geeked out over tv and movies.

We discovered a shared disgust at people who fail to respect social distancing. That’s a new one since our school days.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sir Hugh Rossi: Former Hornsey MP and councillor dies aged 92

Sir Hugh Rossi, photographed in 1993. Picture: Desmond O’Neill Features

Coronavirus: Nurses at the Royal Free ‘jumped at the chance’ to move to Covid-19 wards, and are encouraging others to do the same

Anthony Grout and Kathleen Smyth who are both nurses who have been redeployed to coronavirus wards at the Royal Free. Picture: PA/Royal Free

Coronavirus: Hampstead ‘saint’, 16, leads community relief and delivers fresh fruit to self-isolating nuns

Nicolo Di Borgoricco, 16, dropping off bananas and oranges to nuns at St Dorothy's Convent. Picture: Allegra Di Borgoricco

Take our daily pub quiz: March 26

Host a quiz night for your family. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ComicSans

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Most Read

Sir Hugh Rossi: Former Hornsey MP and councillor dies aged 92

Sir Hugh Rossi, photographed in 1993. Picture: Desmond O’Neill Features

Coronavirus: Nurses at the Royal Free ‘jumped at the chance’ to move to Covid-19 wards, and are encouraging others to do the same

Anthony Grout and Kathleen Smyth who are both nurses who have been redeployed to coronavirus wards at the Royal Free. Picture: PA/Royal Free

Coronavirus: Hampstead ‘saint’, 16, leads community relief and delivers fresh fruit to self-isolating nuns

Nicolo Di Borgoricco, 16, dropping off bananas and oranges to nuns at St Dorothy's Convent. Picture: Allegra Di Borgoricco

Take our daily pub quiz: March 26

Host a quiz night for your family. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ComicSans

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: ‘Impossible to know’ when football will resume

A general view of a football field with goal posts

Coronavirus London live updates: Search for vaccine intensifies around the world

A person holds up a sign as police officers and pedestrians cheer for nurses and medical workers. Picture: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

FA Learning YouTube channel launched as Football’s Staying Home

The FA are proud to launch a new FA Learning YouTube channel for coaches as part of their support of the ‘Football's Staying Home’ campaign.

Sporting Films: Beyond All Boundaries

Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar hits the ball for six runs during a 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Arsenal refuse to furlough staff despite financial concerns amid Covid-19 pandemic

A programme seller before the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA
Drive 24