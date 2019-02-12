Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ham&High reader’s comment: Court’s decision on CS11

PUBLISHED: 11:38 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 25 February 2019

An artist's impression of CS11 at Swiss Cottage. Picture: TfL

An artist's impression of CS11 at Swiss Cottage. Picture: TfL

Archant

I refer to Simon Munk’s article, “Those who blocked CS11 should ‘reflect hard’ as more risk future injuries or death”, writes Jessica Learmond-Criqui, local campaigner, full address supplied:

Mr Munk refers to CS11 being blocked by the Court of Appeal upholding the High Court’s decision. Actually, what the High Court did (with the CofA refusing to intervene) was to recognise that Westminster’s requests over three years for information on the true impact of rat running in their neighbourhoods (which TfL refused to provide) was a legitimate basis to revoke TfL’s decision to proceed with Swiss Cottage alone. The judgement was a humiliating and searing indictment of TfL’s processes and any attempt to push blame on to Westminster, who stood up for their residents, is cowardly and fails to grasp the essential nature of the judgement.

Mr Munk suggests that TfL’s modelling is a worst case scenario. This is wrong. TfL confirmed in stakeholder meetings that the impact on some residential roads would be worse than shown in the data they provided. They did not model all residential roads and areas running adjacent to CS11 which were certain to be recipients of up to an extra ‘500 vehicles plus’ an hour, despite even Westminster’s local Labour MP demanding that TfL produce such information. Mr Munk suggests the outcome is a “do nothing” alternative, but nothing could be further from the truth. CS11 was due to cost tens of millions of pounds. We all want safer cycling, but there are far more pragmatic and cost-effective ways to deal with safety, reducing Mayor Khan’s £1bn deficit including:

• imposing a blanket 20 mph speed limit enforced by speed cameras

• extending the pedestrian/cycle phases of some of the pedestrian crossing lights

• adding one extra controlled pedestrian crossing on Adelaide Rd

• better publicising the availability of “Cycle Quietways”, particularly Quietway 3 as an alternative route for cyclists heading for Central London from the NW of Camden and Brent.

A scheme introducing safer cycling at the gyratory was presented to TfL and to Camden by one resident but was dismissed, despite maintaining all the TfL Swiss Cottage proposed cycle lanes. Residents remain committed to working with TfL on a scheme which works for everyone, which does not have the rat running and poor air quality consequences of CS11. TfL need to listen to residents and local councils, be open and transparent with data, weigh interests fairly and follow due process.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Section 60 stop-and-search powers granted as man turns up at Royal Free after being stabbed

The victim of a stabbing turned up at the Royal Free Hospital last night causing police to put a Section 60 order in place. Picture: Ken Mears

Bright Akinleye: Man charged with Euston Street fatal stabbing

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police

Camden Greenpeace return rubbish to Sainsbury’s in bid to get them to drop single-use plastic packaging

Camden Greenpeace get ready to return their shopping trolley full of plastic to Sainsbury's. Picture: Camden Greenpeace

Man jailed over Hampstead ‘satanic abuse’ hoax

Rupert Wilson Quaintance was found guilty of putting people in fear of violence. Claims of 'satanic abuse' at Christ Church Primary School were dismissed by a High Court judge in March 2015. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

Road closed following serious collision

Police are on the scene of a serious single vehicle collision on Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

Alan Partridge is returning to the BBC tonight. Photo: Paul John Bayfield.

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

Relentless Teemu Pukki runs Tomas Kalas, as Norwich City secure a supeb Championship win over Bristol City at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

The site at Mill Lane in Wreningham. Photo: Luke Powell

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Rugby: McCall praises Saracens resilience in defeat

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall (pic Jonathan Brady/PA)

Pochettino left waiting after post-match incident at Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (centre) and his staff speak to referee Mike Dean and the match officials after the Premier League match against Burnley at Turf Moor (pic: Martin Rickett/PA Images).

Hendon suffer heavy defeat at home to Gosport

Action from Hendon's match with Gosport (pic DBeechPhotography)

Wingate let lead slip to suffer another league defeat

Sean Cronin of Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Haringey help Loizou’s recovery with Bognor thrashing

Haringey Borough's Joel Nouble looks to keep the ball (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists