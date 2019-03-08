Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

From the chamber: Sian Berry - I'll say it: don't spray it Camden

PUBLISHED: 15:50 17 April 2019

Cllr Sian Berry, Highgate ward and Green Party co-leader

Sian Berry is calling for a ban on chemical pesticides in Camden.

Sian Berry is calling for a ban on chemical pesticides in Camden.

Archant

With Labour rejecting a cross-party environmental motion for the second time, I want to know why Camden Council won’t commit to stop using toxic pesticides around our parks and homes.

Twice now, Camden's Labour cabinet member for the environment has written to reject proposals in cross-party Lib Dem and Green motions (backed also by the Conservatives) to stop the use of the toxic weedkiller Round-Up on Camden's streets and footpaths, and on hard areas in our parks and housing estates.

This is where small children play on the tarmac and paths. Families without their own gardens, who have no choice but to use Camden's communal gardens and green spaces, are very concerned about the risks of this chemical.

At both council meetings where our motion was tabled, the agenda was talked out before councillors had time to debate and vote. If we had debated this issue, I would have said that not being willing to sign up to a sensible cross-party request like this is bafflingly lame, as well as reckless with public health, especially as so many residents have contacted the council about this and signed the change.org petition set up by Kirsten de Keyser.

I would have pointed out that Camden now sits in stark contrast to Hammersmith and Fulham Council, whose contractors are already doing without glyphosate. Other Labour-run councils from Lambeth and Hackney to Croydon to Bristol have happily signed up to commit to end council spraying of this chemical, and I was recently in Lewes, supporting the re-election of Green councillors in an area where a largely Conservative district council also adopted the same policy two years ago and now uses herbicide-free hot foam technology.

In the light of Labour's actions, and the likelihood of sprays starting imminently as spring marches on, I have written to cabinet member Cllr Adam Harrison this week with more information.

His motion responses mention “evidence-based decision-making” so I have drawn his attention to a report published by three groups of European Parliament members, including the group in which Labour MEPs sit, showing that a substantial proportion of the German government's submission to the decision on renewing glyphosate's licence to be used in the EU was found to have been copied and pasted from documents provided by Monsanto, the giant chemical corporation that produces and markets Round-Up.

I have also asked for a firm commitment from him to warn residents of glyphosate spraying dates in their areas, with notices on lampposts, park and estate noticeboards giving dates and times, so that residents and their children can avoid times when the chemicals are most concentrated. Not to give these warnings would force people to put themselves and their families at risk without knowing and without a fair choice.

When their colleagues in Europe get it, when their colleagues on other councils get it, Camden Labour's decision looks, in my opinion, to be a grave dereliction of duty, and the least it can do is warn people of the consequences of that decision.

Most Read

Cathy Burke: 32-year-old denies killing woman in her Muswell Hill home

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Winchester Tavern: Outcry over new flats proposal for closed Highgate pub

Local residents are still campaigning to re-open The Winchester on Archway Road, as a pub. Front, 3rd generation campaigner Oscar Chinn aged 7. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Gospel Oak man jailed over ‘ferocious’ sledgehammer attack on police officer

Cayle Lynch was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police

The house in Hill Road: one year on from brutal murder, a killer remains at large

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Cathy Burke: 32-year-old denies killing woman in her Muswell Hill home

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Winchester Tavern: Outcry over new flats proposal for closed Highgate pub

Local residents are still campaigning to re-open The Winchester on Archway Road, as a pub. Front, 3rd generation campaigner Oscar Chinn aged 7. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Gospel Oak man jailed over ‘ferocious’ sledgehammer attack on police officer

Cayle Lynch was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police

The house in Hill Road: one year on from brutal murder, a killer remains at large

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Thinking about becoming a foster parent to babies? Here’s what to consider when fostering an infant

Sue Price fosters babies and new borns through Newham Council

More magic from Mauricio and he continues to follow in Bill Nic’s footsteps

Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker-Peters, manager Mauricio Pochettino, Ben Davies and Danny Rose celebrate after the Champions League quarter final second leg match against Manchester City at the Etihad (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Late VAR decision sends Spurs through and ends City’s quadruple bid

Tottenham Hotspur's Fernando Llorente celebrates after the final whistle of the Champions League quarter final second leg match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Relationships and sex education: Jewish leaders shouldn’t have signed​ ‘harmful’ sex ed letter, says LGBT+ group

A protest against lessons about LGBT rights and relationships at Birmingham's Anderton Park Primary School. The letter signed by a number of north London community leaders came in the wake of these demonstrations. Picture: AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE

Pothas calls on Middlesex to show ruthless streak ahead of opener in One-Day Cup

Middlesex assistant coach Nic Pothas in action for Hampshire for whom he played in three 50-over finals between 2005 and 2009, including the Friends Provident Trophy in 2007 (pic: Glyn Kirk/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists