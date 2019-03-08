Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Opinion: Three decades after the poll tax was introduced people still risk prison for not paying

PUBLISHED: 13:00 02 May 2019

Rev Paul Nicolson outside the Royal Courts of Justice on 24.02.16 .Polly Hancock

Rev Paul Nicolson outside the Royal Courts of Justice on 24.02.16 .Polly Hancock

Archant

I am a member of the Haringey Fairness Commission, together with men and women from NGOs and a few Haringey councillors too.

File photo dated 04/06/86 of Margaret Thatcher who has been voted the worst Prime Minister of the last 100 years by an association of historical writers, just pipping David Cameron to the unenviable title.File photo dated 04/06/86 of Margaret Thatcher who has been voted the worst Prime Minister of the last 100 years by an association of historical writers, just pipping David Cameron to the unenviable title.

Having spent the past 40 years fighting unfairness, I am clear about the criteria I look for when taking on a battle.

Here are two examples of unfair practice against which I have campaigned: the closed shop and the poll tax.

First, the closed shop. The Labour Party's Trade Union and Labour Relations – Amendment, received its Royal Assent on March 25, 1976. That law said an employee could be sacked who refused to join a trade union when the employer had signed a closed-shop agreement with a trade union. The shop stewards could say “join or be sacked”.

I was approached by a family man employed by Vauxhall in Luton who, on principle, had made a stand against this requirement, and six men employed at Ferrybridge Power Station in West Yorkshire who had joined the wrong union, all of them seeking support after they had been fired.

Rev Paul Nicolson outside the Royal Courts of Justice on 24.02.16 .Polly HancockRev Paul Nicolson outside the Royal Courts of Justice on 24.02.16 .Polly Hancock

I had to tell the first man there was nothing I could do for him, because that was the law; but, with the help of two pro-bono lawyers, the six other men appealed to the High Court. They won their case, but never got their jobs back.

I am a member of the Unite Community union and an avid supporter of trade unions. The case for unions is very strong, given the benefits to workers, so I oppose the way the law is used to strengthen the power of employers and weaken ours.

You may also want to watch:

Second, the poll tax. It was the Conservative Party who introduced the tax in the Local Government Finance Act 1988. It started in Scotland and reached England in 1990.

In my parish, a well-off couple lived in a property worth more than £1m, while, on the other side of the road, a couple of state pensioners paid rent for a small cottage to a wealthy landlord. The yearly rates of £2,000 paid by the well-off couple were reduced to £800 under the poll tax, while the rates of £200 paid by the state pensioners were increased to £800. Everyone, from the richest to the poorest, had to pay the same because the new tax was levied on the individual and no longer linked to the rateable value of their home.

Ian Wise QC, a barrister friend, overturned in the High Court more than 1,000 cases of imprisonment for non-payment of the poll tax, including that of a single mother who owed £20, a couple in their '80s who were incontinent in court, and another pensioner who appeared before the judge supported by a Zimmer frame.

In both of these cases, the closed shop and the poll tax, parliament accorded more power to powerful organisations to abuse powerless individuals and families.

But part of each of those laws was discretionary: unions and employers could choose whether or not to make closed-shop agreements, and councils and magistrates had the option of letting single mothers or pensioners off all or part of the poll tax if they could not afford to pay.

Yet, three decades on, all late and non-payers of council tax are threatened with being sent to prison.

I am moved to action now by the distress of the individuals and families I meet who are suffering under the cosh of lawful oppression.

Their distress is down to deprivation or the threat of deprivation.

All this began with the Thatcher government and has been let rip by all subsequent governments to the present day.

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Thonmoy Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike. Picture: Thonmoy Josh Dey

Muswell Hill stabbing: Police search for attacker after 18-year-old knifed

Police were at the scene just after 9.20pm last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

Hampstead BID: King William IV landlord to pay £6900 bill after judge rules in Camden Council’s favour

Jimmy McGrath, landlord of the King William IV pub in Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Billy Fury Way stabbing: Teen crawled away after knife attack ripped open his stomach – court hears

Police and ambulance staff at the scene of the West Hampstead stabbing of a then-17 year old off Lithos Road. Picture: A local resident

Camden Town stabbing: Man left critical after being attacked outside Camden Town tube station

A 26-year-old was stabbed outside Camden Town Tube Station this morning. Picture; British Transport Police.

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Thonmoy Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike. Picture: Thonmoy Josh Dey

Muswell Hill stabbing: Police search for attacker after 18-year-old knifed

Police were at the scene just after 9.20pm last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

Hampstead BID: King William IV landlord to pay £6900 bill after judge rules in Camden Council’s favour

Jimmy McGrath, landlord of the King William IV pub in Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Billy Fury Way stabbing: Teen crawled away after knife attack ripped open his stomach – court hears

Police and ambulance staff at the scene of the West Hampstead stabbing of a then-17 year old off Lithos Road. Picture: A local resident

Camden Town stabbing: Man left critical after being attacked outside Camden Town tube station

A 26-year-old was stabbed outside Camden Town Tube Station this morning. Picture; British Transport Police.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Vertonghen expected to miss clash with Cherries

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino assists Jan Vertonghen after a head injury during the Champions League semi-final, first leg at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Hendon boss Gray targeting big improvements next term after avoiding dreaded drop

Hendon players celebrate Shaquille Hippolyte-Patricks goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Spurs Ladies secure promotion to FA Women’s Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies celebrate scoring (pic: Wu's Photography).

EUROPA LEAGUE: A history of Arsenal v Valencia

Arsenals's Thierry Henry scoring past Valencia's Fabian Ayala, during their Champions League 2nd Round match in Valencia. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Archive/PA Images

Review: Half God of Rainfall, Kiln Theatre

Rakie-Ayola-in-Inua-Ellams-The-Half-God-of-Rainfall-c-Dan-Tsantilis-
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists