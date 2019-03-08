Opinion: Three decades after the poll tax was introduced people still risk prison for not paying

I am a member of the Haringey Fairness Commission, together with men and women from NGOs and a few Haringey councillors too.

Having spent the past 40 years fighting unfairness, I am clear about the criteria I look for when taking on a battle.

Here are two examples of unfair practice against which I have campaigned: the closed shop and the poll tax.

First, the closed shop. The Labour Party's Trade Union and Labour Relations – Amendment, received its Royal Assent on March 25, 1976. That law said an employee could be sacked who refused to join a trade union when the employer had signed a closed-shop agreement with a trade union. The shop stewards could say “join or be sacked”.

I was approached by a family man employed by Vauxhall in Luton who, on principle, had made a stand against this requirement, and six men employed at Ferrybridge Power Station in West Yorkshire who had joined the wrong union, all of them seeking support after they had been fired.

I had to tell the first man there was nothing I could do for him, because that was the law; but, with the help of two pro-bono lawyers, the six other men appealed to the High Court. They won their case, but never got their jobs back.

I am a member of the Unite Community union and an avid supporter of trade unions. The case for unions is very strong, given the benefits to workers, so I oppose the way the law is used to strengthen the power of employers and weaken ours.

Second, the poll tax. It was the Conservative Party who introduced the tax in the Local Government Finance Act 1988. It started in Scotland and reached England in 1990.

In my parish, a well-off couple lived in a property worth more than £1m, while, on the other side of the road, a couple of state pensioners paid rent for a small cottage to a wealthy landlord. The yearly rates of £2,000 paid by the well-off couple were reduced to £800 under the poll tax, while the rates of £200 paid by the state pensioners were increased to £800. Everyone, from the richest to the poorest, had to pay the same because the new tax was levied on the individual and no longer linked to the rateable value of their home.

Ian Wise QC, a barrister friend, overturned in the High Court more than 1,000 cases of imprisonment for non-payment of the poll tax, including that of a single mother who owed £20, a couple in their '80s who were incontinent in court, and another pensioner who appeared before the judge supported by a Zimmer frame.

In both of these cases, the closed shop and the poll tax, parliament accorded more power to powerful organisations to abuse powerless individuals and families.

But part of each of those laws was discretionary: unions and employers could choose whether or not to make closed-shop agreements, and councils and magistrates had the option of letting single mothers or pensioners off all or part of the poll tax if they could not afford to pay.

Yet, three decades on, all late and non-payers of council tax are threatened with being sent to prison.

I am moved to action now by the distress of the individuals and families I meet who are suffering under the cosh of lawful oppression.

Their distress is down to deprivation or the threat of deprivation.

All this began with the Thatcher government and has been let rip by all subsequent governments to the present day.