Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust in the Ham&High: An apology

PUBLISHED: 16:53 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 28 June 2019

The Ham&High wishes to apologise unreservedly to the mayor of Camden for the offence it caused by depicting her holding a glass at the mayor making reception in Ken Pyne's cartoon of June 27.

This was a party at which alcohol was served and foolishly we did not remember in the moment of commissioning the cartoon that the mayor had been pregnant at the time of the event, or was Muslim, both of which would of course have made it unlikely that she would be drinking.

We fully accept that this was ignorant and are sorry.

We would never deliberately make fun of somebody's religion, or of a woman for being pregnant. We hope the mayor and anyone else offended will understand that this was an oversight, and that it was not our intention to upset anyone. We will be more careful in future.

