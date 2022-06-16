Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Home of the week: Five-bedroom Crouch End home for £2.25m

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 6:00 AM June 16, 2022
This five-bedroom period house in Harold Road, Crouch End, London, N8, is up for sale with Martyn Gerrard Estate Agents.

This five-bedroom period house in Harold Road, Crouch End, London, N8, is up for sale with Martyn Gerrard Estate Agents. - Credit: MARTYN GERRARD ESTATE AGENTS

Harold Road, Crouch End, N8

£2,250,000

The dining room inside the period house in Harold Road, Crouch End, London.

The dining room inside the period house in Harold Road, Crouch End, London. - Credit: MARTYN GERRARD ESTATE AGENTS

On the market for the first time in 35 years is this double-fronted five-bedroom period home.

The living room inside five-bedroom period house in Harold Road, Crouch End, London.

The living room inside five-bedroom period house in Harold Road, Crouch End, London. - Credit: MARTYN GERRARD ESTATE AGENTS

With more than 224 sq. m. of internal living space, the house's period features include fireplaces, original coving and sash windows.

The kitchen inside the period house in Harold Road, Crouch End, London.

The kitchen inside the period house in Harold Road, Crouch End, London. - Credit: MARTYN GERRARD ESTATE AGENTS

The house also has direct access to a terrace on the first floor and a 59'1 ft. rear garden.

One of the five bedrooms inside the period house in Harold Road, Crouch End, London.

One of the five bedrooms inside the period house in Harold Road, Crouch End, London. - Credit: MARTYN GERRARD ESTATE AGENTS

Martyn Gerrard: tel, 020 8348 5135, martyngerrard.co.uk

One of the bathrooms inside the period house in Harold Road, Crouch End, London.

One of the bathrooms inside the period house in Harold Road, Crouch End, London. - Credit: MARTYN GERRARD ESTATE AGENTS


London

