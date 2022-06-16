Gallery
Home of the week: Five-bedroom Crouch End home for £2.25m
Published: 6:00 AM June 16, 2022
Harold Road, Crouch End, N8
£2,250,000
On the market for the first time in 35 years is this double-fronted five-bedroom period home.
With more than 224 sq. m. of internal living space, the house's period features include fireplaces, original coving and sash windows.
The house also has direct access to a terrace on the first floor and a 59'1 ft. rear garden.
Martyn Gerrard: tel, 020 8348 5135, martyngerrard.co.uk