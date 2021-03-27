Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Unexploded grenade found in the Regent's Canal by a man with a magnet

person

Sam Volpe And André Langlois

Published: 12:53 PM March 27, 2021    Updated: 12:58 PM March 27, 2021
James Cooper pulled a grenade from the bottom of the Regent's Canal. 

James Cooper pulled a grenade from the bottom of the Regent's Canal. - Credit: André Langlois

An man fished out what he believes to be a First World War grenade in the Regent's Canal this morning. 

James Cooper, 42, who was seeing what he could salvage from the canal, was surprised to find the grenade on the end of the magnet he uses to trawl the muck at the bottom of the water. 

A man dredged up a grenade from the bottom of the Regent's Canal.

A man dredged up a grenade from the bottom of the Regent's Canal. - Credit: André Langlois

Police were called and the Met have made the grenade safe and removed it. 

James said he had dredged this area of the canal, near to Charlbert Street, before. 

He told this newspaper: "I can't see anything when I send that magnet down. 

You may also want to watch:

"I pulled it out of the canal and it looked like a grenade. Thinks this is probably like World War 2. Last weekend I found an old 1980s mobile phone, tools and all sorts of rubbish.

James Cooper pulled a grenade out of the Regent's Canal on March 27.

James Cooper pulled a grenade out of the Regent's Canal on March 27. - Credit: André Langlois

"I don't want to play around with it. I don't even want people walking past it, you get a little nervous."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Rape is normal at Highgate School' - headteacher 'truly sorry'
  2. 2 Muswell Hill and Primrose Hill make Sunday Times 'best places to live' list
  3. 3 'We will not be silenced': Highgate School pupils walk out after 'rape culture' allegations
  1. 4 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Wait for second verdict could last 'until Easter'
  2. 5 Dame Anne Rafferty to lead Highgate School 'rape culture' review
  3. 6 'This can't go on': Mother appeals over daughter's attempted abduction
  4. 7 Hundreds of Royal Free Covid medical staff raise burnout safety fears
  5. 8 More money for some blood scandal victims is 'step in right direction'
  6. 9 'Attempted abductions' of teenage girls in Kilburn and Kentish Town
  7. 10 Hampstead is filling up with derelict building sites

A police cordon was put in place and officers have since taken possession of the grenade and made it safe.

One officer told the Ham&High at the scene it appeared the grenade may be "a dud". 

Environment
Heritage
People
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Covid-19 mobile testing unit set up at the White Hart pub in Fernhill Heath, near Worcester. Worce

Coronavirus

Covid-19 surge testing begins in Muswell Hill for Brazilian variant

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Supermarket chain Sainsbury's is looking to take over the Hampstead High Street unit formerly occupied by Gap

Sainsbury's plans new store for Hampstead High Street

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Arif Hussein, 63, is survived by his wife and two children

Obituary

Hampstead Garden Suburb father and Hollywood producer dies from Covid

Kathryn Wolfe

Logo Icon
Customers outside the new store

Gallery

Ole & Steen opens Hampstead High Street bakery

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus