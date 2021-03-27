Unexploded grenade found in the Regent's Canal by a man with a magnet
- Credit: André Langlois
An man fished out what he believes to be a First World War grenade in the Regent's Canal this morning.
James Cooper, 42, who was seeing what he could salvage from the canal, was surprised to find the grenade on the end of the magnet he uses to trawl the muck at the bottom of the water.
Police were called and the Met have made the grenade safe and removed it.
James said he had dredged this area of the canal, near to Charlbert Street, before.
He told this newspaper: "I can't see anything when I send that magnet down.
"I pulled it out of the canal and it looked like a grenade. Thinks this is probably like World War 2. Last weekend I found an old 1980s mobile phone, tools and all sorts of rubbish.
"I don't want to play around with it. I don't even want people walking past it, you get a little nervous."
A police cordon was put in place and officers have since taken possession of the grenade and made it safe.
One officer told the Ham&High at the scene it appeared the grenade may be "a dud".