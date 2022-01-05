Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Greenwood Place site in Kentish Town to be redeveloped

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 1:00 PM January 5, 2022
The site in and around Greenwood Place set to be redeveloped

The site in and around Greenwood Place set to be redeveloped - Credit: Google Maps

Buildings around a mental health complex in Kentish Town are set to be demolished to provide housing.

Developer RPS has submitted an application to regenerate the area around Greenwood Place, in Highgate Road.

The Highgate Centre was demolished and replaced with a new Greenwood Place Centre for Independent Living in 2019.

Camden cabinet agreed to sell the land in 2014 and the sale went through in October.

RPS plans a seven-storey mixed-use development on the remaining land comprising 42 homes, of which eight will be supported affordable flats.

The development will include a restaurant or cafe and an office or community space at ground floor level.

Camden Council said there is "no intention" of redeveloping the Greenwood Centre itself again, and the new owners of the Highgate Road site are looking to implement the remainder of the scheme.

They added: "This application is therefore related to Condition 21 of the planning permission, concerning possible land contamination and the requirement for a ground investigation before any development takes place."

