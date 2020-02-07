Protect the oceans: Greenpeace Camden hosts climate change exhibition on 'blue planet'

Greenpeace Camden held the event in Kentish Town Road. Picture: Bethany Cronin Archant

A Camden climate group has held an exhibition in Kentish Town to protect the oceans.

Greenpeace Camden organised the event to raise awareness of how overfishing, melting ice caps and plastic pollution are damaging the 'blue planet'.

The exhibition, on February 1, featured photos of walruses, whales, giant jellyfish and penguins, all taken aboard the Esperanza, a Greenpeace ship which is travelling from Pole to Pole and is currently in the Antarctic.

Greenpeace volunteer Lisa Thomson said: "As an island nation, we know how important our oceans are for food, tourism and to protect us from the climate emergency. It's vital that we protect at least 30 per cent of our oceans by 2030."

Camden Council's environment chief Adam Harrison said: "Camden's 2010-2020 climate plan oversaw a nearly 40% fall in carbon emissions in the borough, but the urgency of the situation demands more."

The petition to support the Global Ocean Treaty can be found at act.gp/protectourocean