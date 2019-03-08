Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Finchley Road fire: 600 passengers evacuated due to grass fire next to train lines

PUBLISHED: 17:15 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:54 25 July 2019

A grass bank next to a train line near Finchley Road is on fire. Picture: Camden Police

A grass bank next to a train line near Finchley Road is on fire. Picture: Camden Police

Archant

Six hundred people have been evacuated from trains after a grass fire next to rail lines in Finchley Road.

A damaged overhead line caused a short circuit, which in turn sparked a grass fire on the railway bank next to it. The London Fire Brigade was called at 2.39pm.

You may also want to watch:

The line affected is the main line route going into King's Cross and St Pancras, which runs next to the O2 Centre. Thameslink services are affected. Speed restrictions are already in place due to soaring temperatures increasing the risk of tracks buckling.

The 187 and 268 buses are also being diverted as a result.

Sainsbury's and Waitrose have provided bottles of water to passengers being taken off the services that have been halted nearby by the blaze.

Fire crews from West Hampstead and Paddington are currently at the scene.

Most Read

15 arrests over violent Hampstead burglaries as neighbours consider hiring private security

Lyndhurst Terrace in Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

West Hampstead pilates teacher gets suspended sentence for £35k fraud

Rhiann Keys. Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in broad daylight in Camden High Street

Camden High Street looking towards Camden Market

Parliament Hill Lido likely to close early today as Britain could break hottest temperature record

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation

Car crashes into Crouch End’s former Starbucks branch in the early hours of Sunday morning

Starbucks in Crouch End Broadway, which had a car crash into it on Saturday night. Picture: Luke Cawley-Harrison

Most Read

15 arrests over violent Hampstead burglaries as neighbours consider hiring private security

Lyndhurst Terrace in Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

West Hampstead pilates teacher gets suspended sentence for £35k fraud

Rhiann Keys. Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in broad daylight in Camden High Street

Camden High Street looking towards Camden Market

Parliament Hill Lido likely to close early today as Britain could break hottest temperature record

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation

Car crashes into Crouch End’s former Starbucks branch in the early hours of Sunday morning

Starbucks in Crouch End Broadway, which had a car crash into it on Saturday night. Picture: Luke Cawley-Harrison

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

North London look to bounce back with better batting against Acton

Ted Greally of North London. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Ceballos ‘proud’ to sign for Arsenal

Wales' Aaron Ramsey (left) and Spain's Dani Ceballos battle for the ball during the International Friendly match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Dani Ceballos: Five facts about Arsenal’s new signing

Spain's Dani Ceballos during the Nations League match at Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Arsenal sign Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid

Spain's Dani Ceballos holds off England's Kieran Trippier during the Nations League match at Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Hampstead and Westminster duo receive England call-ups

Great Britain's Harry Martin. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists