Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Lauderdale House photograp competition: Muswell Hill snapper wins annual picture event

PUBLISHED: 16:11 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 31 July 2019

Mayor of Camden Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust joined staff and winners at the Annual Lauderdale House Photographic competition and exhibition on the opening night on July 24. From left Lauderdale House director Katherine Ives, Graham Parkinson overall winner, winner in the open catagory Ken Travers, Photo competition organiser and curator Aynur Erdal, runner up Athos, special guest Mayor of Camden Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust and runner up Terrence Fallis. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mayor of Camden Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust joined staff and winners at the Annual Lauderdale House Photographic competition and exhibition on the opening night on July 24. From left Lauderdale House director Katherine Ives, Graham Parkinson overall winner, winner in the open catagory Ken Travers, Photo competition organiser and curator Aynur Erdal, runner up Athos, special guest Mayor of Camden Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust and runner up Terrence Fallis. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Muswell Hill photographer Graham Parkinson may have been celebrating with more than fruit after winning Lauderdale House's 32nd photographic competition last week.

Graham Parkinson, winner of the Together Category is declared overall winner. Picture: Polly HancockGraham Parkinson, winner of the Together Category is declared overall winner. Picture: Polly Hancock

Graham won the winner for the overall competition for his photo Apples for Lunch in the "Together" category.

Katherine Ives, director of Lauderdale House in Highgate Hill, said it was a "an amazing achievement. He also won last year with a very different and fascinating image."

Graham has been a member of Muswell Hill Photographic Club for many years. He said: "I like strong shapes and patterns but I also like detail. I'm influenced by abstract art and believe that whenever possible a photograph should be as carefully composed as a painting."

Camden Council's mayor, Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust, also gave awards to Terence Fallis, Ken Trevor and Athos. More than 40 snappers submitted 200 photographs. The competition was judged by Ham&High photographer Polly Hancock and former winner Derek Drescher.

Terrence Fallis, runner up in theTogether� Category. Picture: Polly HancockTerrence Fallis, runner up in theTogether� Category. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ken Travers winner of the Open Category. Picture: Polly HancockKen Travers winner of the Open Category. Picture: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch:

Athos, runner up of the Open Category. Picture: Polly HancockAthos, runner up of the Open Category. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Deliveroo: Woman discharges herself from hospital to tell inquiry ‘don’t approve Swiss Cottage kitchens’

Deliveroo Editions Kitchen in Swiss Cottage. Picture: Polly Hancock

St John’s Wood fatal stabbing: Maida Vale man charged with murder as police appeal for witnesses

Ainsworth House, where a 20 year-old man was killed in St John's Wood. Picture: Harry Taylor

Man critically injured after falling off electric scooter in Primrose Hill

Bridge Approach. Pictures: Google Streetview

‘I don’t feel safe in my home’ says Hampstead victim of violent aggravated burglary

Lyndhurst Terrace and Hampstead Hill Gardens have seen violent aggravated burglaries in the last few months. Picture: Harry Taylor

St John’s Wood stabbing: Two arrested as police link killing with Queen’s Park knife attack

Ainsworth House, where a 20 year-old man was killed in St John's Wood. Picture: Harry Taylor

Most Read

Deliveroo: Woman discharges herself from hospital to tell inquiry ‘don’t approve Swiss Cottage kitchens’

Deliveroo Editions Kitchen in Swiss Cottage. Picture: Polly Hancock

St John’s Wood fatal stabbing: Maida Vale man charged with murder as police appeal for witnesses

Ainsworth House, where a 20 year-old man was killed in St John's Wood. Picture: Harry Taylor

Man critically injured after falling off electric scooter in Primrose Hill

Bridge Approach. Pictures: Google Streetview

‘I don’t feel safe in my home’ says Hampstead victim of violent aggravated burglary

Lyndhurst Terrace and Hampstead Hill Gardens have seen violent aggravated burglaries in the last few months. Picture: Harry Taylor

St John’s Wood stabbing: Two arrested as police link killing with Queen’s Park knife attack

Ainsworth House, where a 20 year-old man was killed in St John's Wood. Picture: Harry Taylor

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Interview: George Scott discusses his batting success for Middlesex

George Scott of Middlesex. Picture: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

Back Poch? Tottenham still have time in transfer market

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy (bottom row, centre) and manager Mauricio Pochettino in the stands during the Premier League match at St Mary's (pic: Andrew Matthews/PA Images).

Highgate fall to comprehensive defeat after losing crucial toss

Hasnain Ali of Highgate is bowled during a Middlesex County Division Two fixture (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Kane winner helps Spurs down Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (left) and Harry Kane warm up (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Lauderdale House photograp competition: Muswell Hill snapper wins annual picture event

Mayor of Camden Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust joined staff and winners at the Annual Lauderdale House Photographic competition and exhibition on the opening night on July 24. From left Lauderdale House director Katherine Ives, Graham Parkinson overall winner, winner in the open catagory Ken Travers, Photo competition organiser and curator Aynur Erdal, runner up Athos, special guest Mayor of Camden Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust and runner up Terrence Fallis. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists