Lauderdale House photograp competition: Muswell Hill snapper wins annual picture event

Mayor of Camden Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust joined staff and winners at the Annual Lauderdale House Photographic competition and exhibition on the opening night on July 24. From left Lauderdale House director Katherine Ives, Graham Parkinson overall winner, winner in the open catagory Ken Travers, Photo competition organiser and curator Aynur Erdal, runner up Athos, special guest Mayor of Camden Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust and runner up Terrence Fallis. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Muswell Hill photographer Graham Parkinson may have been celebrating with more than fruit after winning Lauderdale House's 32nd photographic competition last week.

Graham Parkinson, winner of the Together Category is declared overall winner. Picture: Polly Hancock Graham Parkinson, winner of the Together Category is declared overall winner. Picture: Polly Hancock

Graham won the winner for the overall competition for his photo Apples for Lunch in the "Together" category.

Katherine Ives, director of Lauderdale House in Highgate Hill, said it was a "an amazing achievement. He also won last year with a very different and fascinating image."

Graham has been a member of Muswell Hill Photographic Club for many years. He said: "I like strong shapes and patterns but I also like detail. I'm influenced by abstract art and believe that whenever possible a photograph should be as carefully composed as a painting."

Camden Council's mayor, Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust, also gave awards to Terence Fallis, Ken Trevor and Athos. More than 40 snappers submitted 200 photographs. The competition was judged by Ham&High photographer Polly Hancock and former winner Derek Drescher.

Terrence Fallis, runner up in theTogether� Category. Picture: Polly Hancock Terrence Fallis, runner up in theTogether� Category. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ken Travers winner of the Open Category. Picture: Polly Hancock Ken Travers winner of the Open Category. Picture: Polly Hancock

