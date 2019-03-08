Lauderdale House photograp competition: Muswell Hill snapper wins annual picture event
PUBLISHED: 16:11 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 31 July 2019
Archant
Muswell Hill photographer Graham Parkinson may have been celebrating with more than fruit after winning Lauderdale House's 32nd photographic competition last week.
Graham won the winner for the overall competition for his photo Apples for Lunch in the "Together" category.
Katherine Ives, director of Lauderdale House in Highgate Hill, said it was a "an amazing achievement. He also won last year with a very different and fascinating image."
Graham has been a member of Muswell Hill Photographic Club for many years. He said: "I like strong shapes and patterns but I also like detail. I'm influenced by abstract art and believe that whenever possible a photograph should be as carefully composed as a painting."
Camden Council's mayor, Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust, also gave awards to Terence Fallis, Ken Trevor and Athos. More than 40 snappers submitted 200 photographs. The competition was judged by Ham&High photographer Polly Hancock and former winner Derek Drescher.