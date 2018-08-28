Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

PUBLISHED: 17:17 16 January 2019

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Kris Wood

Rail passengers have issued a “crisis bulletin” warning of the “impending collapse” of the Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line due to its trains all being removed.

Transport chiefs are scrambling to find spare trains to run on the problem-ravaged line before all of its existing ones are transferred at the end of their lease.

Two of the eight have already been sent to West Midlands Trains and another is set to go this month. As it stands, by April there will be no trains left on the line.

The Barking to Gospel Oak Rail User Group (BGORUG) says in mere “days” there won’t be enough trains to operate the six-train weekday timetable and are demanding Sadiq Khan steps in.

Secretary Glenn Wallis said: “This crisis has been developing for a year, but it was less than a month ago that TfL took the first effective action to try to head off the impending collapse of the service and as usual for TfL, it was far too little, far too late.”

TfL, Network Rail and Bombardier have perfectly demonstrated how not to upgrade a train line since announcing electrification works almost three years ago.

During the eight-month closure to install overhead wires from June 2016 to February 2017 a gaffe by Network Rail meant the wires were “incorrectly designed”, while other materials were delivered late.

The line closed for another two months at the end of 2017, before opening in January 2018 ready for the new trains.

Except, Network Rail didn’t finish safety checks on the new line until June last year, and a new launch time of “summer” 2018 was given because the new four-car Bombardier built trains needed “further software development”.

That software still doesn’t work, and no one knows when it will. Once it does, drivers will need to be trained.

As a result of the loss of two trains already, there is a reduced peak service with delays, cancellations and overcrowding common. Since November the weekend service has been cut.

Network Rail and TfL are effectively blaming each other for the delay, and the Barking to Gospel Oak Rail User Group (BGORUG) has accused TfL of doing nothing.

TfL’s Overground chief Rory O’Neill said: “We are sorry for the continuing delay to the introduction of the new fleet of trains on the Gospel Oak to Barking line. The manufacturer, Bombardier Transportation, have advised that they need more time for software development.

“We share our customers’ frustration and continue to push Bombardier to do everything they can to allow us to bring the new electric trains into service as soon as possible.

“Given the continuing delays we are now exploring the option of modifying other electric trains for temporary use on the line.

“We are testing a modified train on the line and expect to make a decision on whether it is possible to operate it later this month. It would operate alongside the existing diesel trains.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

West Hampstead's Khaled Guehis was jailed for his part in a number of watch robberies. Picture: Met Police

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

Sabine McNeill, who has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Regent’s Park flood panic: Firefighters called after water main deluge leaves flats and car parks underwater

Primrose Hill under water after a water main broke. Picture: Camden Police

Most Read

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

West Hampstead's Khaled Guehis was jailed for his part in a number of watch robberies. Picture: Met Police

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

Sabine McNeill, who has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Regent’s Park flood panic: Firefighters called after water main deluge leaves flats and car parks underwater

Primrose Hill under water after a water main broke. Picture: Camden Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Middlesex CCC: New head coach Stuart Law issues rallying cry for success as he says: ‘I want to add steel to our skill’

Stuart Law at Lord's during his first conference as Middlesex CCC's new head coach. CREDIT MIDDLESEX CRICKET

Trippier targets quick return to winning ways for Spurs

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (centre) and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Arsenal legend and U23 boss Freddie Ljungberg on ‘humble’ Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka made his Premier League debut on New Year's Day. PA

Hendon beaten by Hayes in Middlesex Senior Cup; Harrow east past Staines

Jimmy Gray with his now traditional on pitch debrief (pic DBeechPhotography)

Wingate exit London Senior Cup following Brentford defeat

Wingate & Finchley manager Glen Little (pic: Martin Addison).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists