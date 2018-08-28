Search

Gospel Oak shooting: Four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots fired

PUBLISHED: 16:05 21 January 2019

Hemingway Close in Gospel Oak, where shots were heard before four men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: Google

Hemingway Close in Gospel Oak, where shots were heard before four men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: Google

Archant

Four men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after gunshots were heard yards from a primary school in Gospel Oak on Sunday evening.

Firearms police were called to Hemingway Close at 6.51pm after reports of gunshots in just around the corner from Gospel Oak primary school in Mansfield Road.

No injuries were reported at the scene, but later in the evening the police were able to apprehend four suspects in Enfield.

The men were arrested at a traffic stop on Hertord Road in the outer London borough, and they remain in custody at a North London police station.

The police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 0208 733 4371. Enquiries are ongoing.

Did you see what happened? Contact Sam on the newsdesk at Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

