In pictures: A lockdown morning at Golders Hill Park

Gallery

Published: 12:30 PM January 12, 2021

Walkers at the base of the pergola at Golders Hill Park.

On a bright lockdown morning, Ham&High photographer Polly Hancock captured families enjoying socially-distanced exercise at Golders Hill Park.

With the sun streaming through the famous hill garden and its famous pergola, walkers were enjoying a wintry walk over the weekend.

A decorative animal surveys north London from the Golders Hill Park pergola. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Wild gorse on the Heath flowers throughout the year, even in January - Credit: Polly Hancock

A walker pauses to admire the trunk of a tree in the Hill Garden - Credit: Polly Hancock

Children enjoy breaking up the ice which had formed on top of the sunken pool in the Hill Garden in Golders Hill Park. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Patricia Finch's 1991 statue Golders Hill Girl in Golders Hill Park. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Bright red berries stand out on a lockdown morning at Golders Hill Park. - Credit: Polly Hancock

The low sun adds further drama to the winter landscape of the trees in Golders Hill Park - Credit: Polly Hancock

The bare trees stand out on a dramatic lockdown morning at Golders Hill Park. - Credit: Polly Hancock

The walkways of the pergola at Golders Hill Park. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Ironwork in the pergola has been left open to the elements and is in keeping with the landmark's 'faded glory' atmosphere. - Credit: Polly Hancock

The astonishing dome of the pergola at Golders Hill Park. - Credit: Polly Hancock



