Gallery

In pictures: A lockdown morning at Golders Hill Park

Logo Icon

Polly Hancock

Published: 12:30 PM January 12, 2021   
Walkers at the base of the pergola at Golders Hill Park.

On a bright lockdown morning, Ham&High photographer Polly Hancock captured families enjoying socially-distanced exercise at Golders Hill Park. 

With the sun streaming through the famous hill garden and its famous pergola, walkers were enjoying a wintry walk over the weekend. 

A decorative animal surveys north London from the Golders Hill Park pergola.

A decorative animal surveys north London from the Golders Hill Park pergola. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Wild gorse on the Heath flowers throughout the year, even in January

Wild gorse on the Heath flowers throughout the year, even in January - Credit: Polly Hancock

A walker pauses to admire the trunk of a tree in the Hill Garden

A walker pauses to admire the trunk of a tree in the Hill Garden - Credit: Polly Hancock

Children enjoy breaking up the ice which had formed on top of

Children enjoy breaking up the ice which had formed on top of the sunken pool in the Hill Garden in Golders Hill Park. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Patricia Finch's 1991 statue Golders Hill Girl in Golders Hill Park.

Patricia Finch's 1991 statue Golders Hill Girl in Golders Hill Park. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Bright red berries stand out on a lockdown morning at Golders Hill Park.

Bright red berries stand out on a lockdown morning at Golders Hill Park. - Credit: Polly Hancock

A low sun through the trees at Golders Hill Park.

The low sun adds further drama to the winter landscape of the trees in Golders Hill Park - Credit: Polly Hancock

The bare trees stand out on a dramatic lockdown morning at Golders Hill Park.

The bare trees stand out on a dramatic lockdown morning at Golders Hill Park. - Credit: Polly Hancock

The walkways of the pergola at Golders Hill Park.

The walkways of the pergola at Golders Hill Park. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Ironwork in the pergola has been left open to the elements and is in keeping with the landmark's 'faded glory' atmosphere.

Ironwork in the pergola has been left open to the elements and is in keeping with the landmark's 'faded glory' atmosphere. - Credit: Polly Hancock

The astonishing dome of the pergola at Golders Hill Park.

The astonishing dome of the pergola at Golders Hill Park. - Credit: Polly Hancock


