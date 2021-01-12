In pictures: A lockdown morning at Golders Hill Park

On a bright lockdown morning, Ham&High photographer Polly Hancock captured families enjoying socially-distanced exercise at Golders Hill Park.
With the sun streaming through the famous hill garden and its famous pergola, walkers were enjoying a wintry walk over the weekend.
A decorative animal surveys north London from the Golders Hill Park pergola.
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Wild gorse on the Heath flowers throughout the year, even in January
- Credit: Polly Hancock
A walker pauses to admire the trunk of a tree in the Hill Garden
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Children enjoy breaking up the ice which had formed on top of the sunken pool in the Hill Garden in Golders Hill Park.
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Patricia Finch's 1991 statue Golders Hill Girl in Golders Hill Park.
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Bright red berries stand out on a lockdown morning at Golders Hill Park.
- Credit: Polly Hancock
The low sun adds further drama to the winter landscape of the trees in Golders Hill Park
- Credit: Polly Hancock
The bare trees stand out on a dramatic lockdown morning at Golders Hill Park.
- Credit: Polly Hancock
The walkways of the pergola at Golders Hill Park.
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Ironwork in the pergola has been left open to the elements and is in keeping with the landmark's 'faded glory' atmosphere.
- Credit: Polly Hancock
The astonishing dome of the pergola at Golders Hill Park.
- Credit: Polly Hancock
