Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

'It's sad that we see less disabled people visiting Golders Hill Park'

Logo Icon

Sadie Andrew

Published: 3:33 PM October 1, 2021    Updated: 4:19 PM October 1, 2021
Jeffrey Gillespie is calling for improvements to disabled facilities at  Golders Hill Park

Jeffrey Gillespie is calling for improvements to disabled facilities at Golders Hill Park - Credit: Judy Gillespie

A family has called for improvements to disabled facilities at Golders Hill Park.

The City of London Corporation said it is looking to make improvements after Jeffrey Gillespie, 33, who is disabled, got in contact to highlight issues including “minuscule” and confusing signage.

Jeffrey and his mother Judy, have lived in Golders Green for many years and frequently visit the park, where they say they help other disabled visitors with directions and advice when they see them struggling.

The toilet itself is located “along a long, winding path” which Jeffrey says does not consider the difficulty of movement many disabled people experience.

When you eventually arrive at the toilet, it is locked and you are instructed to return to the cafe to get a Radar key.

The facilities at Golders Hill Park

The facilities at Golders Hill Park - Credit: Judy Gillespie

You may also want to watch:

Another issue is the state of the toilet itself, which he said is “ancient and dirty with a heavy door”. For many visitors, this creates a very uncomfortable and unpleasant experience.

“I’ve been raising these issues for years,” Judy told the Ham&High. “It’s definitely beaten me down...even when we get people interested it never translates into action."

Most Read

  1. 1 Belsize woman to run London Marathon in memory of brother-in-law
  2. 2 Camden walking tours planned for Black History Season
  3. 3 Man sentenced for abusive emails to Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry
  1. 4 'It's sad that we see less disabled people visiting Golders Hill Park'
  2. 5 'A brick wall': Leaseholders call for council to improve communication
  3. 6 I should 'shout out to a passer-by'? My faith in the police is shattered
  4. 7 Prophetic eco-novel republished nearly 40 years on
  5. 8 Whittington Hospital spent £21m on capital projects – highest in 10 years
  6. 9 Church Row bollards must be moved, says Hampstead family
  7. 10 Weather warning issued for strong wind and heavy rain in London

She added: "It’s very sad because there are not many places disabled people feel welcome. Parks are one of them because they’re outside, there are no narrow doorways to negotiate. So it’s very sad that we are seeing less and less disabled people visiting the park.”

The facilities at Golders Hill Park

The disabled toilet at Golders Hill Park - Credit: Jeffrey Gillespie

Judy would like to see better signage, and said she would put the keys closer to the facilities. She said these spaces should be accessible for everyone to enjoy.

A City of London spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear of Mr Gillespie’s concerns. A member of the Golders Hill Park Team met with Mr Gillespie over the summer and we are currently working to address the issues that have been raised.”

Golders Green News
North London News
Barnet News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chloe Bodley (left) and Josh Stanton (far right) with his family

Belsize woman to run London Marathon in memory of brother-in-law

Stefania Di Cio'

Logo Icon
mural

Camden Council

Camden walking tours planned for Black History Season

Kat Pirnak

Logo Icon
File photo dated 02/09/21 of David Knott who has been given a restraining order and an overnight cur

Man sentenced for abusive emails to Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Jeffrey Gillespie is calling for improvements to disabled facilities at  Golders Hill Park

'It's sad that we see less disabled people visiting Golders Hill Park'

Sadie Andrew

Logo Icon