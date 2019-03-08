Golders Green: Pedestrians in hospital after bus collision
PUBLISHED: 12:26 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 16 July 2019
Archant
Three people were injured this morning when a bus collided with pedestrians in Golders Green.
The bus was approaching the Hoop Lane bus stop shortly after 9am when it collided with two members of the public.
A man and a woman suffered arm and shoulder injuries respectively, and both were taken to hospital by ambulance.
A third person was treated by the Hatzola Ambulance service.
Police were called by the ambulance service to the scene, near to Sami's Restaurant, but no-one was arrested.
You may also want to watch:
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent two ambulance crews, an incident response officer and two medics in cars to the scene.
"We treated three people at the scene."
A Scotland Yard spokesperson added: "Officers and the LAS attended and found a bus in collision with a female pedestrian and a male pedestrian.
"The pedestrians have been taken to a central London hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."
Did you see the collision? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on 02074330120 or Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk