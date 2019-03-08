Golders Green: Pedestrians in hospital after bus collision

The scene of a collision between a bus and two pedestrians in Golders Green. Picture: @999London Archant

Three people were injured this morning when a bus collided with pedestrians in Golders Green.

The bus was approaching the Hoop Lane bus stop shortly after 9am when it collided with two members of the public.

A man and a woman suffered arm and shoulder injuries respectively, and both were taken to hospital by ambulance.

A third person was treated by the Hatzola Ambulance service.

Police were called by the ambulance service to the scene, near to Sami's Restaurant, but no-one was arrested.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent two ambulance crews, an incident response officer and two medics in cars to the scene.

"We treated three people at the scene."

A Scotland Yard spokesperson added: "Officers and the LAS attended and found a bus in collision with a female pedestrian and a male pedestrian.

"The pedestrians have been taken to a central London hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

