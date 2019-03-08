Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Golders Green: Pedestrians in hospital after bus collision

PUBLISHED: 12:26 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 16 July 2019

The scene of a collision between a bus and two pedestrians in Golders Green. Picture: @999London

The scene of a collision between a bus and two pedestrians in Golders Green. Picture: @999London

Archant

Three people were injured this morning when a bus collided with pedestrians in Golders Green.

The bus was approaching the Hoop Lane bus stop shortly after 9am when it collided with two members of the public.

A man and a woman suffered arm and shoulder injuries respectively, and both were taken to hospital by ambulance.

A third person was treated by the Hatzola Ambulance service.

Police were called by the ambulance service to the scene, near to Sami's Restaurant, but no-one was arrested.

You may also want to watch:

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent two ambulance crews, an incident response officer and two medics in cars to the scene.

"We treated three people at the scene."

A Scotland Yard spokesperson added: "Officers and the LAS attended and found a bus in collision with a female pedestrian and a male pedestrian.

"The pedestrians have been taken to a central London hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

Did you see the collision? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on 02074330120 or Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

Most Read

The house in Hill Road: one year on from brutal murder, a killer remains at large

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Cathy Burke: Man who killed Camden barmaid Iuliana Tudos pleads guilty to killing Muswell Hill woman a month earlier

Cathy Burke. Picture: Met Police

Gillian Anderson, Jim Broadbent and Damian Lewis appear in Park Theatre’s Whodunnit Unrehearsed

Whodunnit Unrehearsed

Help find Calvin Bungisa’s killers: £10k reward from Crimestoppers to aid search for suspects

Calvin Bungisa. Picture: Met Police

Clean Air Coleridge: Primary school parents hold Horrible Histories fundraiser as Crouch End businesses back campaign

A busy cinema for the Clean Air Coleridge showing of the new Horrible Histories film. Picture: Sam Volpe

Most Read

The house in Hill Road: one year on from brutal murder, a killer remains at large

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Cathy Burke: Man who killed Camden barmaid Iuliana Tudos pleads guilty to killing Muswell Hill woman a month earlier

Cathy Burke. Picture: Met Police

Gillian Anderson, Jim Broadbent and Damian Lewis appear in Park Theatre’s Whodunnit Unrehearsed

Whodunnit Unrehearsed

Help find Calvin Bungisa’s killers: £10k reward from Crimestoppers to aid search for suspects

Calvin Bungisa. Picture: Met Police

Clean Air Coleridge: Primary school parents hold Horrible Histories fundraiser as Crouch End businesses back campaign

A busy cinema for the Clean Air Coleridge showing of the new Horrible Histories film. Picture: Sam Volpe

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Dier to miss Tottenham’s tour of Asia

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Arsenal working calmly on new signings according to boss Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Emery powerless as Arsenal boss reveals club will deal with rebelling skipper Koscielny

Unai Emery (left) and Laurent Koscielny. Picture: PA

Middlesex close in on another victory

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

Colorado Rapids 0-3 Arsenal: Debut goal for Martinelli and Saka on scoresheet as youngsters down MLS side

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka. Picture: Adam Davy/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists