'It was so audacious': Golders Green resident 'shocked' at '30-foot' fly-tip dumped near doorstep

The fly-tip was dumped shortly after midday by a tipper truck without a number plate. Picture: Ms Osborne Archant

A Golders Green resident was 'shocked' to find a '30-foot' fly-tip 'audaciously' dumped near her doorstep in broad daylight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On February 27, shortly after midday, a pile of construction rubble was discarded by a tipper truck into the car park of Kingscote estate in Hodford Road.

Ms Osborne, who lives on the estate, says she tried to chase after the crooks but the truck - without a number plate - sped away.

She said: 'We just heard this crashing noise and somebody had driven into the estate and dumped tonnes and tonnes of rubbish.

'It was very shocking and it was so audacious that somebody would do it in daytime and they obviously got away with it.

'I don't know how many feet of rubbish there was, maybe 30 feet. It's just amazing.'

Police attended the dump and after residents were originally notified by Barnet Council the fly-tip would take 10 days to clear, the rubble was removed by 3pm the same day.

The cost of clearing the fly-tip will be shared between Barnet Homes and residents from the estate.

You may also want to watch:

A Barnet Homes spokesperson said: 'The resident did absolutely the right thing by calling the police and people should never approach these perpetrators directly.'

It added: 'Barnet Homes takes fly-tipping incidences of this extent very seriously and has arranged a meeting with officers and partners on the estate week commencing March 16 to set out an action plan and take appropriate preventative measures to limit the risk of further fly-tips.'

A Barnet Council spokesperson said: 'We will not tolerate fly-tipping in this borough.

'We take a very tough stance against those responsible for it.

'Fly-tippers face a hefty fine, or prosecution in a court of law.'

The council said it would 'seize and crush' vehicles used for fly-tipping and that an investigation was underway to 'find and punish' the criminals behind the Hodford Road sting.

It added: 'We go to great lengths to keep our borough clean, and we will not tolerate having our hard work undone by a selfish minority of fly-tippers.'

In 2018-19 there were 2,167 fly-tips in Barnet, costing the council £157,162 to remove, according to BBC data.

This is down from 6,153 incidents the previous year and an expenditure of £360,998.