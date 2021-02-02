Golders Green police incident: 'Molotov cocktail' thrown towards synagogue

Published: 2:56 PM February 2, 2021 Updated: 3:06 PM February 2, 2021

Police, the fire brigade, and ambulance service at the scene of an incident in Golders Green involving a "molotov cocktail". - Credit: Wendy Phillips

A device thought to be a molotov cocktail was thrown outside of a synagogue in Golders Green early this afternoon.

Police, London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service were all on the scene in The Riding, off Golders Green Road.

The synagogue in question was the Golders Green Beth Hamedrash, but a member of staff said "thankfully", no-one has been hurt.

Michael David, who manages admin at the synagogue, said: "We were kept out of the firing line."

Peter Phillips was in Golders Green Road when the incident occurred.

He told the Ham&High: "We saw all the emergency vehicles turn up. Fire brigade, ambulance, must have been about 15 police vehicles.

"We saw the first two police cars turn up and people rushed out of an upstairs flat pointing after a car that had sped off, they went straight after him."

Barnet Police tweeted: "Police were called at 12.28 to The Riding #GoldersGreen #NW11 to a report of a concern for safety.

"Officers attended and found a man with a vehicle. The man is believed to have set fire to an object before being detained.

"No members of the public or officers are believed to have been injured. Enquiries are ongoing. The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. As a precaution, nearby roads have been closed."

The Jewish charity CST, which works on security and antisemitism issues, added: "Incident in Golders Green this afternoon appears NOT terror related. We thank the emergency services for their constant vigilance and work."

This page is being updated.