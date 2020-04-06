Golders Green motorbike crash: Police appeal after man dies in lamppost collision near Brent Cross

Police are appealing for help after a motorcyclist died after crashing into a lamppost in Golders Green on Friday evening.

The unnamed man, in his 20s, was declared dead at the scene of the incident, at the junction between Hendon Way and Woodville Gardens, NW11.

The police were called just after 7pm following reports of the crash.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

Investigating officers from Scotland Yard have not arrested anyone as yet – their enquiries continue.

Witnesses to the crash and others who may be able to assist the investigation are asked to call police on 101 and quote reference 6055/03apr.