Golders Green menorah lighting: Families come together to celebrate Jewish festival of Hanukkah

Even while the north London Jewish community was stunned and saddened by antisemitic graffiti in Hampstead and Belsize, families came together to celebrate the 'Festival of the Lights' - Hanukkah.

Families at the nighly Menorah lighting in Golders Green during Hannukah. Picture: Tzivos Hashem Families at the nighly Menorah lighting in Golders Green during Hannukah. Picture: Tzivos Hashem

The week-long festival is always notable for the nightly lighting of the stunning illuminated menorah near to Golders Green Tube station.

It is London's largest menorah, and each day volunteers press thousands of olives to create the oil used to light it, ferrying the produce across north London.

Attendees enjoyed free doughnuts and speakers from across the Jewish community at the event, organised by Tzivos Hashem UK and Chabad House Golders Green.

Rabbi Yossi Simon, who leads both organisations, said; "As the eight day Chanukah festival draws to a close, celebrations were in full swing. "The event was enjoyed by all ages, culminating with our big night, the kids night, where we organised balloon modelling, live music, and even a fire show and trapeze artist.

"It was a great finale to the week."

The rabbi said there had been more than 2,000 people watching the final lighting.

On Saturday night, just a couple of miles south of Golders Green, South Hampstead synagogue and a number of other locations saw antisemitic graffiti daubed on their walls. Police are investigating.