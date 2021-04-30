Golders Green man facing charges after Westminster brothel raids

Published: 1:58 PM April 30, 2021

A Golders Green man is among six people facing charges of conspiring to enslave, traffic and sexually exploit victims after four brothels were raided in Westminster.

Zeev Zi-Pear, 62, of Woodstock Road, Golders Green, was charged after watches, cars and paintings worth £1 million were seized from residential addresses in London and Gloucestershire.

The arrests were made as part of a Met Police crackdown against an organised crime group on April 22, as part of Operation Huai.

The Salvation Army said the group’s alleged victims were from China, with a smaller number of Romanian and UK nationals. The charity is providing care for the women.

In addition to Zi-Pear, the other five people charged are Jie Zhang, 40, of Fountain Park Way, Shepherd’s Bush; Yuhua Zheng, 68, of Fountain Park Way; Qitao Xu, 31, of Bullrush Grove, Hillingdon; Giulia Manzo, 30, of North Kensington; Wenjing Nong, 32, of Tyndall Road, Leyton.

You may also want to watch:

They were all charged by postal requisition on April 6 and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 10.

Due to the nature of the charges, the alleged victims will be given lifelong anonymity and cannot be identified.