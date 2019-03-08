Golders Green landlords fined more than £30,000 over property without a fire alarm

Houses on Sandringham Road, Golders Green. Archant

Two Golders Green landlords have been fined more than £30,000 for multiple breaches of licensing regulations on a property in Sandringham Road.

Barnet Council brought a prosecution against Mark Goldsmith, of Golders Green Road, and Lian Hatuka, of Sandringham Road, after determining that the duo were in breach of the conditions of their House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) licence.

The property had no fire alarm, no emergency lighting, and was also home to six individuals – which exceeded the license conditions.

Despite both men pleading not guilty to charges of failing to comply with their licence at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Valentine’s Day, the bench found them guity and ordered the pair to pay £15,420 each.

Barnet’s housing committee chair Cllr Gabriel Rozenberg (Con, Garden Suburb) said: “All too often landlords think that their legal obligations are met when they submit their HMO licence application.

“I am delighted that the courts support our approach to driving up housing standards for tenants in the borough.”