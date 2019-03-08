Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Golders Green landlords fined more than £30,000 over property without a fire alarm

PUBLISHED: 14:11 08 March 2019

Houses on Sandringham Road, Golders Green.

Houses on Sandringham Road, Golders Green.

Archant

Two Golders Green landlords have been fined more than £30,000 for multiple breaches of licensing regulations on a property in Sandringham Road.

Barnet Council brought a prosecution against Mark Goldsmith, of Golders Green Road, and Lian Hatuka, of Sandringham Road, after determining that the duo were in breach of the conditions of their House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) licence.

The property had no fire alarm, no emergency lighting, and was also home to six individuals – which exceeded the license conditions.

Despite both men pleading not guilty to charges of failing to comply with their licence at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Valentine’s Day, the bench found them guity and ordered the pair to pay £15,420 each.

Barnet’s housing committee chair Cllr Gabriel Rozenberg (Con, Garden Suburb) said: “All too often landlords think that their legal obligations are met when they submit their HMO licence application.

“I am delighted that the courts support our approach to driving up housing standards for tenants in the borough.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Huge scaffolding column collapses outside the Royal Free Hospital, narrowly missing young mum

Scaffolding collapsed outside of the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ron Vester

Revealed: How north London councils sold off assets to make ends meet

Haringey Civic Centre. Picture: Ken Mears.

Man cautioned for having meat cleaver in West Hampstead after armed police realise he had it for ‘genuine reasons’

A meat cleaver taken by British Transport Police armed officers at West Hampstead Thameslink station yesterday. Picture: British Transport Police Firearms Unit

Haringey councillor defiant after backing MP who said Labour had been ‘too apologetic’ over antisemitism

Cllr Noah Tucker. Picture: David Winskill

CS11 ‘isn’t happening’: Mayor and TfL confirm cycle superhighway project shelved after legal defeats

Anti-CS11 campaigners Jessica Learmond-Criqui and Daniel Howard outside the Royal Courts of Justice. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Huge scaffolding column collapses outside the Royal Free Hospital, narrowly missing young mum

Scaffolding collapsed outside of the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ron Vester

Revealed: How north London councils sold off assets to make ends meet

Haringey Civic Centre. Picture: Ken Mears.

Man cautioned for having meat cleaver in West Hampstead after armed police realise he had it for ‘genuine reasons’

A meat cleaver taken by British Transport Police armed officers at West Hampstead Thameslink station yesterday. Picture: British Transport Police Firearms Unit

Haringey councillor defiant after backing MP who said Labour had been ‘too apologetic’ over antisemitism

Cllr Noah Tucker. Picture: David Winskill

CS11 ‘isn’t happening’: Mayor and TfL confirm cycle superhighway project shelved after legal defeats

Anti-CS11 campaigners Jessica Learmond-Criqui and Daniel Howard outside the Royal Courts of Justice. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs look for guidance from Jesus away to Saints

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (right) and assistant manager Jesus Perez observe the players during a training session at Hotspur Way (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

One step forward and two steps back for the Blues ahead of leaders visit

Irnti Rapai of Wingate & Finchley and Remi Sutton of Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hendon aim to clean up at home to Staines

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Dele back for Tottenham’s trip to Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli celebrates scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group H match against Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium last season (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Saracens’ spirit pleases Earl ahead of Bath trip

Saracens' Ben Earl (pic: Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists