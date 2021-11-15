Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
'Uplifting, joyful and utterly worthwhile': Ham&High marks Mitzvah Day

Sally Patterson

Published: 1:42 PM November 15, 2021
Updated: 1:44 PM November 15, 2021
André Langlois on Mitzvah Day

Ham&High editor André Langlois discussed the changing media landscape with Jliving residents - Credit: Yakir Zur Photography

The Ham&High team met residents in Golders Green sheltered housing to discuss local issues important to them.

On Thursday (November 11) reporters and editor André Langlois joined tenants at Lionel Leighton Court ahead of Mitzvah Day.

Mitzvah Day is the UK's largest faith-led day of social action, taking place internationally on November 21.

Jliving, a housing association working primarily with the Jewish community, provided cake and sandwiches for guests to enjoy, including Mitzvah Day founder Laura Marks.

Nathalie Raffray

Ham&High reporter Nathalie Raffray chatted to Jliving residents - Credit: Yakir Zur Photography

Laura praised staff at the sheltered housing for welcoming the visitors so warmly, and thanked residents for their "engaging and insightful" contributions.

She said: "I’m so grateful that the Ham&High team of journalists and editor took some time out of their week to come with us to Jliving and I hope that, like the residents, they found it uplifting, joyful and utterly worthwhile

"When I started Mitzvah Day, all those years ago, I went to a care home. Since then, I've visited one every year with my family.

"For me, there is nothing like connecting with people who want some company and something unusual and fun to do, to make me realise that we all have something to give."

Laura Marks

Mitzvah Day founded Laura Marks spoke to residents and their families - Credit: Yakir Zur Photography

Lionel Leighton Court provides one and two-bedroom flats for single people and couples, with staff on hand to help tenants live independently.

Over cups of tea, residents and their families shared the problems they felt needed addressing in their local paper.

Key issues included the frequency of roadworks in the area and uneven pavements causing accidents and falls.

Attendees discussed Richard Ratcliff's hunger strike outside Whitehall, protesting his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliff's illegal imprisonment in Iran.

Ham&High reporter Sally Patterson, Mitzvah Day founder Laura Marks and disability access campaigner Matthew Kayne 

Ham&High reporter Sally Patterson, Mitzvah Day founder Laura Marks and disability access campaigner Matthew Kayne - Credit: Yakir Zur Photography

Disability access campaigner Matthew Kayne, who has had cerebral palsy since birth, is a Jliving tenant and Mitzvah Day veteran.

Laura said: "An added bonus was seeing Matthew who has been so ill and came along with his infectious smile to join in the fun."

Jliving communications officer Dawn Slagel, who helped organise the day, said: "You could see the interaction from the tenants showed they really engaged with the event and were having a lovely time.

"Thanks so much to the whole team."

Editor André Langlois said: "It was great to be part of the Mitzvah Day movement and to meet the residents. Roadworks and pavements were among the issues at the top of the agenda. Both are never far from the Ham&High's pages."

Sally Patterson (l), Laura Marks and André Langlois

Sally Patterson (l), Laura Marks and André Langlois joined residents at Lionel Leighton Court - Credit: Yakir Zur Photography

Andre and Jliving residents

The Ham&High team joined Jliving residents for a Mitzvah Day event - Credit: Yakir Zur Photography

Nathalie Raffray Mitzvah Day

Nathalie Raffray joined the Mitzvah Day event in Golders Green - Credit: Yakir Zur Photography

Laura Marks and Sally Patterson

Mitzvah Day takes place on November 21 - Credit: Yakir Zur Photography

Sally Patterson on Mitzvah Day

Reporters spoke to Lionel Leighton Court residents during a Mitzvah Day event - Credit: Yakir Zur Photography

Andre and residents

The Ham&High team discussed local issues with Golders Green residents - Credit: Yakir Zur Photography

Jliving's Dawn Slagel (l), Laura Marks and Sally Patterson (r)

Jliving's Dawn Slagel (l), Laura Marks and Sally Patterson (r) came together for a Mitzvah Day event - Credit: Yakir Zur Photography

Golders Green News
Barnet News
North London News

