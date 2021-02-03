Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Golders Green incident: Police reassure community after 'domestic' issue

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 10:24 AM February 3, 2021    Updated: 10:26 AM February 3, 2021
Police, the fire brigade, and ambulance service at the scene of incident in Golders Green involving a "molotov cocktail". 

Police, the fire brigade, and ambulance service at the scene of an incident in Golders Green. - Credit: Wendy Phillips - Credit: Wendy Phillips

A man has been arrested and police have moved to reassure the community after an incident on Tuesday near to a Golders Green synagogue.

Officers said they had been called to a "domestic incident" on Golders Green Road at around 12.30pm, and then followed a man who drove away from them. 

The man stopped, they said, near to the Golders Green Beth Hamedrash synagogue in The Riding. Then, while police were engaging him, it is alleged that he set fire to an object he was holding before fleeing the scene. 

A man was arrested at around 2pm.

No police officers or members of the public were harmed during the incident, nor was any property damaged. Scotland Yard said this was not thought to be a terrorist incident.

Supt Louis Smith said:  “I know this will have been a very visible and frightening incident for the local community, but please know my officers will be out in the area.

“Do talk to them if you have any concerns, we are here to listen and reassure."

He added the incident appears to be "self-contained".

Most Read

  1. 1 Golders Green police incident: 'Molotov cocktail' thrown towards synagogue
  2. 2 Adam Justice-Mills: Haringey paedophile jailed over 'repulsive' child abuse
  3. 3 Covid-19 cases fall at Royal Free and Whittington hospitals
  1. 4 Highgate neighbours 'devastated' by toppling of trees in Shepherd's Close
  2. 5 Hampstead mums 'on a mission' to explain why they are raising their kids vegan
  3. 6 South Hampstead fly-tipping hotspot in Alexandra Place 'disgusting'
  4. 7 Whittington NHS workers receive food donations from Wightman Road Mosque
  5. 8 Hampstead creperies told to close by Camden Council because of 'Covid risk'
  6. 9 Teenager dies after stabbing in Archway
  7. 10 Lockdown walks let artist's imagination roam
Crime
Golders Green News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shop Local

Shop Local: former journalist's new Crouch End ‘urban farm shop’

Ben Wylie

Logo Icon

Ole & Steen bakery set to open in Hampstead's former Café Rouge

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Arsenal FC | Opinion

Arteta has finally gave the Arsenal defence a backbone

Jake Leach

Logo Icon

Camden Council

Camden Council 'considers' bringing leisure centres in-house post-Covid

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon