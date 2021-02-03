Golders Green incident: Police reassure community after 'domestic' issue

Published: 10:24 AM February 3, 2021 Updated: 10:26 AM February 3, 2021

Police, the fire brigade, and ambulance service at the scene of an incident in Golders Green. - Credit: Wendy Phillips

A man has been arrested and police have moved to reassure the community after an incident on Tuesday near to a Golders Green synagogue.

Officers said they had been called to a "domestic incident" on Golders Green Road at around 12.30pm, and then followed a man who drove away from them.

The man stopped, they said, near to the Golders Green Beth Hamedrash synagogue in The Riding. Then, while police were engaging him, it is alleged that he set fire to an object he was holding before fleeing the scene.

A man was arrested at around 2pm.

No police officers or members of the public were harmed during the incident, nor was any property damaged. Scotland Yard said this was not thought to be a terrorist incident.

Supt Louis Smith said: “I know this will have been a very visible and frightening incident for the local community, but please know my officers will be out in the area.

“Do talk to them if you have any concerns, we are here to listen and reassure."

He added the incident appears to be "self-contained".