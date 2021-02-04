Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man charged with common assault after police descend on Golders Green

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 10:46 AM February 4, 2021   
Police, the fire brigade, and ambulance service at the scene of incident in Golders Green involving a "molotov cocktail". 

The scene of an alleged incident in Golders Green on February 2. - Credit: Wendy Phillips

A 31-year-old man has been charged after an incident which saw police descend on Golders Green on Tuesday, February 2. 

Bevan Summer, of no fixed address, was charged with counts of possession of a knife, criminal damage, affray, theft and common assault. 

He was charged this morning (Thursday) and is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court later today. 

An incident is alleged to have occurred at around 12pm in Golders Green Road and nearby street The Riding. 

A day later, police were present in the Golders Green area to reassure the community. 

