Search

Advanced search

Golders Green Hippodrome: Campaign against Islamic Centre 'is divisive' say faith leaders

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 November 2019

The Golders Green Hippodrome Picture: Harry Taylor

The Golders Green Hippodrome Picture: Harry Taylor

Archant

Community leaders have hit out at a "divisive" poster campaign against the Islamic group who own the Golders Green Hippodrome.

In 2017, when the building was bought by the Markaz El Tathgheef El Eslami group (MTE) and an application to change its use was made, more than 4,000 people signed a petition against it.

The application was subsequently dropped, but Barnet Council began enforcement proceedings to force MTE to cease the use of the centre pending "formal approval". This has been appealed, and will be decided by a full planning inquiry.

With public submissions to the inquiry due by November 13, tensions have risen again in recent weeks with a revived web campaign and anonymous posters alleging MTE is a "mega mosque", a claim which has been denied.

Esmond Rosen, co-chair of the Barnet Multi-faith forum told the Ham&High the campaign against MTE was "very disturbing".

"It is the use of language, and the rhetoric," he said. "It's not totally racist in terms of the language, but it's the intention to divide the community. It's the fear - this idea of it being a 'mega-mosque'."

You may also want to watch:

Esmond said he had worked with members of MTE, who were "great". He said: "They give blood, they work with Mitzvah Day. Now, they are very very alarmed."

Laura Marks OBE, Mitzvah Day's founder added: "With any sort or development, people will be upset. It's important to acknowledge that there are real issues around the traffic, but with a building that's got 3,000 seats, any use of it is going to bring people.

"It's a shame because this could be really positive."

Both Esmond and Laura blamed the objections on opposition to change. Esmond said: "They are scared of things in society and want someone to blame."

Laura added: "There's a sense of battening down the hatches, a sense of fear of the other. I would like to see people welcoming newcomers."

This newspaper has not been able to reach MTE for comment.

A Barnet Council spokesperson said the town hall has written on behalf of the planning inspectorate to residents inviting comments.

There will be a full planning inquiry in 2020.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s most deprived neighbourhoods ranked by postcode

A rough sleeper in West Hampstead, where some of north London's wealthiest rub shoulders with some of the most deprived. Picture: Polly Hancock

Abacus Belsize School: Council set to pass plans for school to move into former Hampstead Police Station

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall visit Swiss Cottage Farmers’ Market for its 20th anniversary

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall browse a cheese stall during a visit to Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market in London. Picture: Daily Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Second man pleads guilty to taking part in violent raid on Arsenal stars

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac. Picture: Mike Egerton

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s most deprived neighbourhoods ranked by postcode

A rough sleeper in West Hampstead, where some of north London's wealthiest rub shoulders with some of the most deprived. Picture: Polly Hancock

Abacus Belsize School: Council set to pass plans for school to move into former Hampstead Police Station

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall visit Swiss Cottage Farmers’ Market for its 20th anniversary

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall browse a cheese stall during a visit to Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market in London. Picture: Daily Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Second man pleads guilty to taking part in violent raid on Arsenal stars

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac. Picture: Mike Egerton

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Golders Green Hippodrome: Campaign against Islamic Centre ‘is divisive’ say faith leaders

The Golders Green Hippodrome Picture: Harry Taylor

EUROPA LEAGUE – Vitoria 1-1 Arsenal player ratings: Martinez impresses as Ceballos struggles

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

EUROPA LEAGUE – Vitoria 1-1 Arsenal: Slump continues for Gunners on damp day in Portugal

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Sarries appeal points deduction after breach

Saracens players lift the trophy following victory in the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Boxing: Olympic and world champion Adams announces retirement

Nicola Adams poses with the belt after a split decision in her WBO world flyweight championship bout against Maria Salinas at the Royal Albert Hall (pic Steven Paston/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists