Golders Green care home staff set for strike action

Published: 10:05 AM January 13, 2021 Updated: 10:25 AM January 13, 2021

Care workers and cleaners at a Golders Green care home are to walk out on strike this weekend.

Staff at the Sage Nursing Home in Golders Green Road who are part of the United Voices of the World (UVW) trade union will begin industrial action from January 15 to January 17, citing the failure of "several months of attempting to negotiate with their employers in good faith" over issues of low pay, sick pay and union recognition.

In a statement, Sage's trustees said it ran its single care home on a not-for-profit basis and benchmarked pay rates against the wider care sector.

The trustees added: "Given its charitable objectives, it is disappointing that UVW has chosen to focus a campaign against a small Jewish charitable home and not the many other commercial care homes who pay similar rates as Sage."

Against the financial pressures caused by Covid-19, they said the demands from UVW were "unrealistic" and would lead to closure. They confirmed the care home would continue to operate safely during the strike.

