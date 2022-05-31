Platinum Jubilee parties already on the go in Golder's Green
- Credit: Jewish Care
Hundreds of cream teas will be enjoyed by Jewish care home residents, community centre members and Retirement Living tenants to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Celebrations have started at the Michael Sobell Jewish Community (MSJC) Centre with music, teas and parties across the organisation.
Dedicated volunteers across Jewish Care (JC) are also enjoying cream teas as Volunteer’s Week approaches from June 1 - June 7.
“The music and the atmosphere was wonderful, the scones were especially delicious," said MSJC member Adele Hamilton at a Jubilee Party for members of JC's Holocaust Survivors’ Centre (HSC), also in Golders Green.
Members of HSC are sending a card to Queen Elizabeth II with personalised messages and photos to wish her a happy birthday.
Jewish Care’s chief executive, Daniel Carmel-Brown, said: "We wish Her Majesty the Queen a very hearty Mazel Tov on this very special occasion from all of us at Jewish Care.
"We have warmly welcomed members of the Royal Family at our resources and events over the years and often share our residents’ joy on receiving Her Majesty’s centenarian birthday cards, which often take pride of place in any room.
"We are pleased to be able to celebrate the Jubilee with our residents, tenants, community centre members and volunteers together as a community at Jewish Care.”
JC has enjoyed a long relationship with the Royal Family.
In 1938, Queen Mary opened what was then a centre for young children and their mothers and is now Jewish Care's Brenner Stepney Jewish Community Centre, where many of those children are now members today at the last community centre for the older generation in the East End.
It is the only remaining Jewish service left in the area today, though the East End was the focus of a lively and bustling Jewish community 50 years ago.
Later, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother made several more visits to the centre.
Prince Charles visited MSJC at the Maurice and Vivienne Wohl Campus in Golders Green in 1998.
In 2001, the Prince of Wales returned to open JC's Rosetrees care home which is now part of The Betty and Asher Loftus Centre.
Prince William spoke to guests at JC's Annual Dinner in 2015 and The Duchess of Cornwall went to tea at HSC in 2016 and then danced with members in 2019 at JC's Brenner Stepney Jewish Community Centre to celebrate the centre’s 80th anniversary.