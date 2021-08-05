Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Speed climbing wall opens at Go Ape Alexandra Palace

Michael Boniface

Published: 1:12 PM August 5, 2021   
The new speed climbing wall at Go Ape Alexandra Palace

The new speed climbing wall at Go Ape Alexandra Palace - Credit: Go Ape

A new speed climbing wall has opened at Go Ape Alexandra Palace.  

The unveiling of the nine-metre wall at the treetop adventure course marks the inclusion of climbing in the Olympics for the first time, with organisers hoping it will inspire more people to take up the sport.  

There are two sets of identical routes so that participants of all abilities can race each other up the wall. Two buttons are placed at both the bottom and the top of the wall so that each climber’s time can be recorded.

The new speed climbing wall at Go Ape Alexandra Palace

- Credit: Go Ape

Jonny White, a former climber for Great Britain, set the route’s fastest time yet at 6.54 seconds. 

Alexandra Palace site manager Hannah Molloy said: “We’re really excited to be the first Go Ape site to include a climbing wall adventure and it’s a great way to celebrate climbing being included in the Olympics for the first time.

The new speed climbing wall at Go Ape Alexandra Palace

- Credit: Go Ape

“We hope that Speed Climbing offers a new challenge so that people continue to live life adventurously.” 

To book visit https://goape.co.uk/locations/alexandra-palace/speed-climbing

The new speed climbing wall at Go Ape Alexandra Palace

- Credit: Go Ape

The new speed climbing wall at Go Ape Alexandra Palace

- Credit: Go Ape

Alexandra Palace
Muswell Hill News
North London News
Haringey News

