Part of a first floor flat in Glenmore Road, Belsize Park was destroyed by a fire on January 29, 2022 - Credit: Google

Part of a first floor flat in Belsize Park has been destroyed by a fire, thought to be sparked by a faulty toaster.

Emergency services were called to the studio flat in Glenmore Road at 7.15pm on Saturday - January 29.

About 25 fire fighters using four fire engines had the fire in the converted mid-terraced house under control just after 8.30pm.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by a fault in a toaster, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

A spokesperson said: “It’s really important that you always check toasters and other appliances are turned off and unplugged when not in use, unless they’re designed to be left on, like your fridge or freezer.

"Keep clutter to a minimum on your kitchen work surfaces especially near toasters and hobs as they can accidentally switch them on or catch fire."

Fire crews from Kentish Town and West Hampstead fire stations attended the scene.