The 12-year-old girl remains in critical condition and is being treated in hospital - Credit: Archant

Police are hunting two men they say fled the scene after a crash left a child in a life-threatening condition.

Police were called to the scene of a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and a Bentley Continental on Colney Hatch Lane, near Muswell Hill, Barnet, at 10.12pm on Saturday (August 20).

One of the occupants of the Astra, a 12-year-old girl, sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital.

Her family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

The Met Police says the Bentley is thought to have contained two men who left the scene on foot before the police arrived.

The car has not been reported stolen or lost.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage to contact them by calling 101 and giving the reference number CAD 7888 20AUG22.