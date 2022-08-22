Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Bentley crash leaves 12-year-old with critical injuries as two men flee

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Alt

Published: 1:53 PM August 22, 2022
The 12-year-old girl remains in critical condition and is being treated in hospital

The 12-year-old girl remains in critical condition and is being treated in hospital - Credit: Archant

Police are hunting two men they say fled the scene after a crash left a child in a life-threatening condition. 

Police were called to the scene of a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and a Bentley Continental on Colney Hatch Lane,  near Muswell Hill, Barnet, at 10.12pm on Saturday (August 20). 

One of the occupants of the Astra, a 12-year-old girl, sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital.  

Her family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers. 

The Met Police says the Bentley is thought to have contained two men who left the scene on foot before the police arrived.  

The car has not been reported stolen or lost.  

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage to contact them by calling 101 and giving the reference number CAD 7888 20AUG22. 

Muswell Hill News
Barnet News
North London News

Don't Miss

The Angel Inn in Highgate has been refurbished

Pubs

Graham Chapman's Highgate haunt gets a refurb

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
James and Charlotte Nicol

'Incredibly kind and caring': Tribute to wife who died with brain tumour

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
The Bank, a grade II listed wall in Highgate Hill, is ripe for repair

Haringey Council

'Fragile' Highgate Hill raised road to be repaired

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Traffic driving through surface water in West End Lane, West Hampstead

'Wet End Lane': Leak could take five days to fix

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon