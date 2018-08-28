Gerald Ingram: Serial paedophile ‘Gerry the Bookman’ sentenced to three years over indecent photos of children and ‘act with animal’

Gerald Ingram. Photo: Tony Gay Archant

A serial paedophile and former Crouch End bookseller has been jailed for three years after a trial at Wood Green Crown Court.

Gerald Ingram's police mugshot. Picture: Met Police Gerald Ingram's police mugshot. Picture: Met Police

Gerald Ingram, 70, of Priory Gardens in Highgate, was found guilty of five offences after a two-day trial in December.

A jury found him guilty of making indecent “photos or pseudo-photos” of a child, and of possession of an extreme pornographic image, which showed an “act of indecency or sex with a deal or alive animal”.

Sentencing Ingram on December 19, Judge Ader told the former Crouch End book stall owner to pay a £170 surcharge, to forfeit his computer and to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Ingram was previously jailed for four years in 2012 for admitting multiple sex offences against children.

Wood Green Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images Wood Green Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

He was well-known to the community in Crouch End. He ran a book stall in the Broadway for some years and fought a public campaign to keep running it, despite council officers trying to shut it.