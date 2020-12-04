We all need a little help - and Camden is here for you

Published: 8:45 AM December 4, 2020 Updated: 11:09 AM December 9, 2020

Camden comes together in times of hardship – to support each other – and we have never seen that more clearly than in the last nine months.

Georgia Gould is aware of the benefits Light and Hope will bring. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA - Credit: PA

As we come to the end of a hard year it is important that we find time to reflect, to care for each other and to remember.

Over 160 people in Camden have sadly lost their lives and we are coming together as part of our Light and Hope festival this December to remember those who have lost their lives as a result of Covid-19, but also everyone who has passed in our community this year.

Launching on December 8, Light and Hope will be a place for celebrating the lives of those who have died in Camden in 2020 and remembering their contribution to our community, as well as hearing from faith leaders and others about how we can care for those who are grieving at this time.

We have all had to find new ways to offer support to each other – whether that is by seeing friends and family over video, finding purpose in volunteering in our communities, playing our part by washing our hands and keeping our distance and wearing a face covering.

I continue to be amazed by all the ways, big and small, that Camden citizens are stepping up and stepping forward to look after the most vulnerable.

We have groups like the Highgate Newtown Community Centre, Kentish Town Community Centre and North London Cares who are not only putting food back into cupboards, but also bringing people together in different ways to keep people both healthy and connected.

This is going to be a winter like no other, and we are working with our community food partners to ensure that everyone can safely get good food.

You can help by supporting your local food hub or community centre by donating or offering your time as a volunteer.

It is important to remember as we leave lockdown that Covid is still a risk to our communities and will be for some time.

This holiday season, you can play your part in keeping your families and loved one’s safe by being careful, meeting outside if possible and maintaining social distancing with people outside your household.

We will all need a little help this winter and if you need a bit of support this holiday season please reach out – Camden is here for you.