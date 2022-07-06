George Michael’s Highgate piano sells for £200,000

A north London music therapy charity raised more than £750,000 with a celebrity-packed event – including £200,000 from the sale of George Michael’s piano.

The Bechstein Grand from the singer's Highgate home was donated by his estate in support of Nordoff Robins, a charity he supported for much of his career.

The piano went at auction after guests enjoyed a performance of Cowboys and Angels by talented pianist Derek Paravicini, who is blind and autistic – and can play a piece of music after hearing it only once.

Nordoff Robbins, based off Highgate Road, funds training for music therapists and the event on Friday was its annual O2 Silver Clef Awards.

Peter Gabriel won the Silver Clef Award itself, while Frankie Valli, Jools Holland, Becky Hill, Tom Walker, Kano, Griff, Tems, Yungblud, London Grammar and Alexis Ffrench were also honoured.

Richie Sombora and Peter Gabriel at the O2 Silver Clef Awards - Credit: John Marshall

Sandra Schembri, CEO of Nordoff Robbins, said: “We are thrilled to honour such talented artists and welcome our friends and supporters back to this incredibly special event.

"I’d like to thank George Michael’s estate for their generosity in donating his personal piano.

"We couldn’t put on our annual awards without the amazing support of the music industry who help us year in, year out, so that we can continue our vital work with vulnerable and isolated children and adults. I believe that music is a superpower – it can connect everyone with their human potential and dignity regardless of profound disability, illness or society excluding them.

"Quite simply – in an unpredictable world, music matters, and we are grateful to everyone who donated today.”

Angellica Bell and Alexis Ffrench at the O2 Silver Clef Awards - Credit: John Marshall

Gareth Griffiths, director of partnerships and sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, said: “It was great to see the return of the O2 Silver Clef Awards with so many incredible artists under the same roof.

"There were so many worthy winners and, as partners of Nordoff Robbins, we were so pleased to see so much money raised which will go a long way to help them continue the amazing work that they do through music therapy.”

Derek Paravicini will be performing on Saturday (July 9) in support of The Amber Trust at Anson Primary School in Cricklewood. Contact maggiechambers@btinternet.com (07957 110562) for tickets (£20/£10).

Tems at the O2 Silver Clef Awards - Credit: John Marshall



