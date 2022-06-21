The piano which stood in George Michael's Highgate home is to be auctioned in support of a music therapy charity.

The late singer’s Bechstein grand piano will go under the hammer during the O2 Silver Clef Award ceremony on July 1, held in association with Nordoff Robbins.

Michael’s estate donated the piano to Nordoff Robbins to continue the singer’s association with the charity, based just down the road, next to Parliament Hill School.

Fans from across the world will be able to bid for the piano, as well as the musicians and supporters attending the event.

George Michael's piano in Highgate - Credit: Nordoff Robbins

In a statement, the singer's estate said is is proud to continue to support Nordoff Robbins.

It said: “We hope that the return of the O2 Silver Clef lunch after a two-year absence will be a huge success and that the piano will raise a substantial amount of money to help continue this vital work after the toughest couple of years for the sector that most of us can remember.”

George Michael being presented with his Nordoff Robbins Silver Clef by Selina Scott - Credit: Nordoff Robbins

Pianist Derek Paravicini, who is blind and autistic, will perform one of Michael’s favourite songs on the piano during the award ceremony.

Sandra Schembri, chief executive office of Nordoff Robbins, said: "George Michael’s legacy is huge – not only in terms of his contribution to music, but also his kindness and generosity when it comes to helping others.

“We were proud to honour George with our Silver Clef Award back in 1989 and he continued to support us throughout his career.

“This auction will be made extra special by Derek’s performance – ensuring that those in the room and across the world can hear George Michael’s beautiful music being played once again on his piano.

“Derek shows us how much music matters to connect everyone and help fulfil their human potential.”

George Michael with the Everly Brothers guitar he bought at auction at the 1990 Nordoff Robbins Silver Clef Award ceremony - Credit: Nordoff Robbins

This year’s O2 Silver Clef Award winner is Peter Gabriel, who will be attending the ceremony at The Grosvenor House Hotel, London, along with Icon Award winner Frankie Valli, Outstanding Achievement winner Jools Holland and other category winners Becky Hill, Tom Walker, Kano, Griff, Tems, Alexis Ffrench, YUNGBLUD and London Grammar.

The piano will be sold by The Auction Collective during the ceremony on July 1. Go to theauctioncollective.com/auctions/george-michaels-piano/ to register.