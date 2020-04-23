In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant.

George Georgiou, 62, Toff’s fish and chip shop owner and an institutional pillar of the Muswell Hill community tragically died on Monday from coronavirus.



The number of tributes we’ve received honouring and remembering George is truly remarkable and testament to the massive meaning and happiness he brought to so many people’s lives.

George Georgiou, who died from coronavirus on Monday.

Peter Kyriacou, Snappy Snaps Muswell Hill: “Absolutely shocked and devastated to hear the news about George. A pillar in the community, George was a lovely man and a real gentleman that was friends with everyone. He will be sorely missed. Condolences go to brother Cos and the rest of George’s family. Rest in peace x”

James Neophytou: “This is so sad. Our deepest heartfelt sympathies to the family. Much love. May the memory of him be eternal. I knew George and brothers from our Greek Orthodox Church All Saint’s in Camden Town. My uncle was the priest Father Nikiforos. I enjoyed going to Toff’s many times. He will be missed.”

RIP GEORGE TOFFS MUSWELL HILL LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 23, 2020

Luisa Welch, Crouch End: “As someone who has lived in the area for 12 years, I am deeply saddened at the passing of George. When I moved to North London, Toffs was the very first restaurant I visited, that’s when I first met George. Big smile, great food. Toffs has been a favourite for many years. George will always be the heart and soul of Toffs when it reopens.”

Becky Beach, Muswell Flyer magazine: “In the January issue I told my readership about the horrific mugging that my 15yo son had suffered. George read it and then sent me a lovely text. It is so like George to get in touch and offer reassurance and to extend his generosity in the form of a safe haven.”



Jenny Bailey, Bounds Green: “I’m so sorry for your loss. I only knew George from coming into Toffs. He always made you feel welcome and would make time to crack a joke even when incredibly busy. May your soul rest in peace. God Bless.”

Belinda, David, Isobel and Jacob Goldman, Muswell Hill: “So deeply saddened to hear the terrible news about George. We have lived in Muswell Hill for 17 years and are regulars at Toffs. It’s impossible to imagine the place without him. He always welcomed us (and everyone else) with such warmth. Sending you are very best wishes at this sad time.”

George Georgiou: Muswell Hill tributes for Toff's owner | Hampstead, Highgate, Camden, Haringey and Barnet News | Ham&High I'm very sorry that George won't be smiling and serving our favourite family meals anymore. RIP George https://t.co/UBkY94xa7g — Catherine West MP (@CatherineWest1) April 22, 2020

Stuart Cass, Katya, Ebba and Mila, Muswell Hill: “I didn’t even know his name was George…..to me he was the grey haired man behind the counter at Toffs, always smiling and always a kind word. There would be banter about salt and vinegar or vinegar first, followed by the salt. Apparently there is a taste difference…..I don’t know if there is or isn’t but I do know from my interactions with George, he was a man who cared about people and our local community. He was one of those rare people who could uplift your mood - a small gesture, the right word or just greeting customers with a happy face. Very sad news… he was a lovely man.”

Morgan McGlynn, Cheeses of Muswell Hill: “I’ve known George since I went to school with his son Steven. George was a Huge part of Muswell Hill, everyone knew and loved him. Me included. From the day I bought my cheese shop, George looked out of me, supported me, checked in on my when I was poorly, brought me a bottle of bubbles at Christmas. He was the kindest man I knew, I adored him & I, along with so many others will miss him I so much. I can’t imagine Muswell Hill without him, I just won’t be the same.”



Dani and Zindo Mesquita: “I have been coming to toffs for over 30 years and remember George always with a smile and hello and asking how we were. We want to send our condolences to George’s family over this extremely sad time.”

Samy: This was heartbreaking news I heard from one of my close friends. Therefore I would like to share my condolences and tribute to his close friends and relatives. George was a great man and I remember growing up in Finchley, going there to get the BEST fish & chips I ever had, eventually working at Carphone Warehouse on the corner and finally getting advice from him for my own fish & chip shop I opened in North London. A true legend of Muswell Hill.”

No! Such sad sad news. My condolences to his family and the Toff's family. This is so so sad. — Julia (@juliaogiehor) April 22, 2020

Will Thacker: “I was a friend of George’s son Steven while at school. George was always such a warm, welcoming presence and a true family man. My family has fond memories of visiting Toffs on the Saturday chip run. George would always have time for us, and sneak us a few extra chips or a can of drink, even as we bantered about his beloved Chelsea. While I left N10 some years ago, I remember George as a great man of the community, a generous soul, and a legend of Muswell Hill. May he rest in peace.”

Maria Petrou: “So desperately sad and tragic. Always smiling always pleasant. Gone too soon. Condolences to the family.”

I'm so sad to hear George lost his life thanks to Covid-19. He was a great guy who cared so much about our community. He never hesitated to DM me casework or txt me with points on how to improve parking in MH. Love to all the ⁦@toffsfish⁩ family https://t.co/yuqR9AiUXI — Adam Jogee (@AJogee) April 22, 2020

Stewart and Lesley Goldberg: “George used to say ’you arrive as a customer, but leave as a friend’. Can’t believe that we won’t see his smiling face again. Our thoughts are with his wife and children. Rest In Peace George.”

Alexander N.Hartog: “As a local resident who grew up in Muswell Hill I just wanted to say how sorry me and my family are for Georges passing. I was a Fortismere pupil and George would often let us flip a coin and if we got it right we’d get free chips and if not we would have to pay. He was a really important part of the local community and will be sorely missed. Please send our regards to his family and wish them all the best at this very difficult time.”

So proud of my uncle. He was loved by so many. ❤️ https://t.co/jZnkpsl33c — James Georgiou (@jamesgeorgiou_) April 22, 2020

Frankie Schatz: “Just found out about our wonderful George, can’t believe he is gone, always loved coming in and having a little chat with him, it was wonderful how he knew everyone and always had time for a little chat, will miss him lots.”

A tragic loss. My thoughts are with George's family — Liz Morris (@LIZMORRIS4) April 22, 2020

Yasmine Viva: “I am so sorry to have heard of George passing, my thoughts and prayers are with you and her or hers family and friends. I have been coming in as a customer since I was a child and now come in allot for a takeaway as a young adult, George always remembered me and my face especially when I was away at university and came back, when I moved to Enfield I never changed chip shop and would travel on the bus. I am really sadden by this news and I couldn’t not email to tell you how Most certainly George won’t be forgotten by me or my family.”

Antonia Shortall: “We are so so sad to hear of George passing. He was an absolutely gorgeous man who will be greatly missed by the whole community. My son Oscar (now 11) has grown up chatting with George about Chelsea FC. We don’t get to go very often but Oscar loved comparing notes with George when they’ve attended the same matches. He will be devastated when we tell him that George has passed. I’m so sorry for his family’s loss, and for the loss of such a wonderful man for the whole community.”

John Troostwyk, Rachel and Adrianne: “I’m so sorry to read of you great loss, what a tremendous shock so very sad. Please send my sincerest condolences to the whole family.”

Sophie Merc: “I’m in total shock at the tragic news of George’s passing. He was such a decent man and he’ll be so sorely missed in Muswell Hill. I was in Toffs on Valentine’s Day evening with my mum, daughter and sister, ages 10 to 74. Naively we hadn’t booked. Our disappointment was clear when we heard the news that the restaurant was fully booked. George somehow managed to accommodate us much to our surprise. He went on to joke with the 3 generations of my family and make us all laugh and feel welcome. I wish I had been back to Toffs since February to experience his lovely presence and manner again. My thoughts are with all of George’s family and his colleagues who I’m sure absolutely loved working with him. I hope Toffs can go on for him but something will be missing.”

Paul and Kati Kay and family: “To George’s dear family, we are shocked and deeply saddened to read of the passing of your husband, brother and father. We are just regular customers of Toffs, over many years since moving into the area in 2000. We have loved Toffs from the start, and a big part of that was George and all the staff. My late father used to join me to pick up an order, whenever my parents used to come to stay with us on trips to London. It was one of the highlights of my parents’ visits to London. We even celebrated our birthdays by having meals in the restaurant. And all of this was because of the wonderful, charming, generous lovely man George was. He recognised my voice when I called to make an order, he called me Mr Kay (and whenever I heard that, I would think he was talking about my father!). We are really very upset and send you our sincere condolences and we honour the passing of a very fine man. Our thoughts are with you.”

Gill Dix: “We heard about George And send our very best wishes and condolences. My daughter and I were just saying last night that Toffs will be our first port of call after the virus. We are so sorry for your news.”

Best fish and chips.



RIP George.



'Muswell Hill will never be the same': Tributes for Toff's owner George Georgiou - 'one of our own' https://t.co/CgPshFMiQV — Chris Norton (@OrangSoul) April 22, 2020

Esmeralda O’Reilly and staff, Crocodile Cafe: “George, we are deeply shocked and saddened to loose you this way. Our friend, and a friend to the entire community of Muswell Hill. Sending deepest sympathy to your lovely family and with a heavy heart we say a very sad farewell to you.”

Sammy Xrisikos: “Words cannot describe what I am feeling, I give my condolences to the entire family, God rest his soul. George Georgiou the nicest man you could ever meet RIP Angel.”

Very sad news about Muswell Hill, Toffs Fish owner George Georgiou who has died from CoronaVirus. My partner chatted to him about what he was going to do (with business) as she bought cod and chips just before lockdown. R.I.P. George. #ToffsFish #GeorgeGeorgiou #MuswellHill — Andrew Duncan (@andrewsduncan1) April 22, 2020

Tamar Nigogossian: “I was so saddened to hear of George’s death. I’ve kown him since I was a teenager, he’s been a constant of my life. I remember him as a kind and funny person, who cared greatly for others. I send my deepest condolences to his family. I hope they can find some peace in the midst of this awful crisis.”

Paul Kramer, Haringey Circle: “George was more than a friend to me. He was the most helpful and loveliest person I have had the pleasure of dealing with on the launch of the new venture that is Haringey Circle...Always so welcoming, helpful suggestions and a great networker and bringer together of people. He was the heartbeat of the local business community and they will feel his loss greatly as will so many customers to his legendary restaurant. We got on so well together despite supporting different football teams. A visit to TOFFS was a double joy – for both the banter and the batter – always cooked in matzah meal of course. Sending much love and condolences to Costas and the rest of the family. Wishing them all long life and may his memory be a blessing.”

So incredibly sad, such a wonderful person. Sending love and condolences @toffsfish https://t.co/pIWIOVOXhX — Marcella Golan (@marcella_golan) April 22, 2020

Olivia and Simon Leich: “Dear amazing Toffs Family, we are sending you all our love and enormous strength to get through this impossibly hard time without your beloved leader, now he has left us and passed on. We are huge long term fans of the beautiful Toffs created by George. We will continue to come and enjoy the traditional delightful restaurant and hope and pray you have ability to keep going. Much love support and admiration.”

Martin Bell: “I am deeply saddened at the sad and tragic news of the passing of dear George. I was a regular with the boys from when they took over the business and can honestly say I went there for more than just the food. Even though I have lived abroad for the past 11 years, I would often call them (when Chelsea lost and Spurs won) and on my visits to the uk it was a priority to visit. Please pass my sincere condolences to all the family, in my religion at such a time on offers the blessing of wishing the family a long and good life. Shalom dear George, rest in peace x”

The heart of Muswell Hill - very very sad https://t.co/jdw8hdZpoP — Lynne Featherstone (@lfeatherstone) April 22, 2020

Jessica and Dan Rosenfield and family: “Incredibly saddened to hear the news about George. We are regular customers at Toffs and my 13 year old son went past the shop every weekday morning at 7.00am to catch the bus to school and they always shared a smile and wave as George read the newspaper. When my son was 11 and passed his exams he gave him a free Ribena in celebration which my son still talks about. My daughter and I would sneak in after primary school on a Tuesday afternoon and have regular chips order and a gossip with George and colleagues. We will very much miss George as part of our Muswell Hill community and we pass on our deepest sympathy and condolences on to his wife, children and family.”

David Gilbert and Mary Medyckyj: “We are sad to hear about George’s untimely passing in this difficult time. He was so warm and friendly to us, making us feel part of the family at the restaurant. He was such a lovely man and a bright light. Our thoughts are with the family at this time.”

Everyone will have their moment the cruelty of this pandemic hits - this was the lovely man running our fish and chip shop George Georgiou, Toffs https://t.co/Aq8OA5DoJY — Hannah Berryman (@BerrymanHannah) April 22, 2020

Paul Tubbs, Roffslimited Muswell Hill: “I would echo the sentiments my friend and business neighbour Deanna Bogdanovic of Muswell Business traders group on George Georgiou. George was the most charming of gentleman that you could ever wish to meet. I am proud to have been his friend and this loss for me is particularly hard. We have lost something very special. My thoughts go out to the family and work colleagues of George.”

Jenny Taylor: “George was perhaps the nicest face in Muswell Hill. My heart always lifted at the thought that I might justify yet another fish n chip meal just because he would recognize me with a smile and make it more than a quick meal. He once spent a whole evening at my table while I ate, just to chat about his life and Muswell Hill in general, and I loved that personal touch. It was pure grace; nothing dodgy. A different culture that our own needed: a culture of sunny friendly openness, generosity of spirit, a huge warmth. It was one of the things that always made life in north London feel good. Amazing how much we’ll miss you George, though you won’t even remember my name. But I shall smile at you always, as I go past your place. Thank you. Rest in peace – and sunshine.”