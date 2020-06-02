Search

“He would have been so happy”: Toff’s fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

PUBLISHED: 17:52 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:52 02 June 2020

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Polly Hancock

Toff’s fish and chip shop made an emotional return in Muswell Hill today (June 2) to honour the “legacy” of its late owner George Georgiou who died from coronavirus in April.

George in Toff's attire. Pictures: Georgiou family/James NeophytouGeorge in Toff's attire. Pictures: Georgiou family/James Neophytou

George’s death triggered an incredible outpour of tributes right across London and George’s son Christopher said Toff’s reopening is “what dad would have wanted”.

Throwing open its doors for takeaway after an “extremely difficult” period, the famous Broadway restaurant proclaimed it will only stop serving customers “when we run out of fish”.

Christopher, who is managing the family business with his uncle Costas, mother Giga and brother Steven, told the Ham&High: “This would have been dad’s wish.

“He lived for this place, he loved this place, he loved Muswell Hill and he loved this community.

“He would be so happy and proud to see us reopen, which we firmly believe he would have wanted us to do as soon we could, and as soon as it was safe.

“Everyone came out and supported us while we were closed.

“The flowers outside the restaurant were amazing and every night we read the incredible tributes on the Ham&High website and social media, all of which helped us to wake up every day.

“We really felt the love so we want to give it back and say thank you by giving customers the best fish and chips we possibly can – like dad always did.”

Toff’s will be open Monday to Saturday from midday, initially until 8pm, with closing times likely to be extended in the coming weeks.

The “very same” procedures George, 62, instilled for more than 20 years alongside his brother Costas will continue – fresh fish will be delivered and prepared every morning.

Christopher said Toff’s was returning in George’s “spirit” and that photos of his countless happy memories serving customers are being put up around the shop so they can be forever remembered and recounted.

“Dad’s legacy has been our driving force – that’s what has pushed us to reopen and keep the restaurant going.

“We’ll never forget what he’s done for us and we’ll have that as our driving force every day,” Christopher said.

“All his memories and everything he’s taught us for the last 20 years are the foundation for us to build on.”

Christopher said the Georgious, alongside Toff’s manager Alex Anastasi, had come together to bring Toff’s back on its feet in keeping with George’s upbeat, generous and forward-thinking character.

“Dad left a massive, massive hole so it’s taking our whole family to fill it.”

“It’s a great team effort and we’re maintaining George’s Toff’s legacy.”

Drive 24