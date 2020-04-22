‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, who died from coronavirus on Monday. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic Archant

Tributes are pouring in for legendary Toff’s co-owner George Georgiou - one of Muswell Hill’s “own”.

Flowers laid outside Toff's to remember George. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic Flowers laid outside Toff's to remember George. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

The iconic fish and chips trader, who bought the London-renowned restaurant on the Broadway with his brother Costas in 1999, died from coronavirus on Monday, with respects now being paid to the Cypriot father, husband and businessman at the “heart of village life”.

Deanna Bogdanovic of Muswell Business traders group said the area “will never be the same” without George.

“It’s incredibly sad - he was an absolutely amazing, kind person,” she said.

“He was one of the most generous human beings I ever came across.

“He was more than a shopkeeper, he was more than that. He was a part of our village life." Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic “He was more than a shopkeeper, he was more than that. He was a part of our village life." Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

“He had huge empathy for people who are less fortunate than him, and he was always a fabulous listener.”

A man of the people, George was larger than life, “always telling the best jokes and stories”.

He would look after Fortismere School pupils who bought fish and chips from his store and report back to parents to keep them updated.

“He wasn’t just a trader, he wasn’t just a person who had a shop in Muswell Hill – he was a part of our families and part of our community,” Deanna continued.

"I can't imagine Muswell Hill without him."

“I can’t imagine Muswell Hill without him.”

George was hugely respected by fellow traders as someone with immense business knowlegde, but moreover, someone who understood and cared for people.

“He was just a great man with an amazing sense of humour and a brilliant friend,” Deanna said.

“He’s one of our own.”

George died from Covid-19 at University College London Hospital on Monday night.

He is survived by family and friends including his wife, two sons and brother.

