Search

Advanced search

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

PUBLISHED: 18:20 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:44 22 April 2020

George Georgiou, who died from coronavirus on Monday. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

George Georgiou, who died from coronavirus on Monday. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Archant

Tributes are pouring in for legendary Toff’s co-owner George Georgiou - one of Muswell Hill’s “own”.

Flowers laid outside Toff's to remember George. Picture: Deanna BogdanovicFlowers laid outside Toff's to remember George. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

The iconic fish and chips trader, who bought the London-renowned restaurant on the Broadway with his brother Costas in 1999, died from coronavirus on Monday, with respects now being paid to the Cypriot father, husband and businessman at the “heart of village life”.

Deanna Bogdanovic of Muswell Business traders group said the area “will never be the same” without George.

“It’s incredibly sad - he was an absolutely amazing, kind person,” she said.

“He was one of the most generous human beings I ever came across.

“He was more than a shopkeeper, he was more than that. He was a part of our village life.“He was more than a shopkeeper, he was more than that. He was a part of our village life." Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

“He had huge empathy for people who are less fortunate than him, and he was always a fabulous listener.”

A man of the people, George was larger than life, “always telling the best jokes and stories”.

He would look after Fortismere School pupils who bought fish and chips from his store and report back to parents to keep them updated.

You may also want to watch:

“He wasn’t just a trader, he wasn’t just a person who had a shop in Muswell Hill – he was a part of our families and part of our community,” Deanna continued.

“He was more than a shopkeeper, he was more than that - he was a part of our village life.

“I can’t imagine Muswell Hill without him.”

George was hugely respected by fellow traders as someone with immense business knowlegde, but moreover, someone who understood and cared for people.

“He was just a great man with an amazing sense of humour and a brilliant friend,” Deanna said.

“He’s one of our own.”

George died from Covid-19 at University College London Hospital on Monday night.

He is survived by family and friends including his wife, two sons and brother.

Do you want to pay tribute to George? Send your wishes and words of respect to michael.boniface@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Haringey shop caught charging £10.99 for eggs as 50 businesses investigated for coronavirus “profiteering”

A shop in Haringey was caught charging £10.99 for a tray of eggs, said Trading Standards.

Interview: Alastair Campbell on Boris Johnson and the government’s ‘cavalier’ coronavirus strategy, Sir Keir Starmer and the Royal Free

Alastair Campbell says he's

Hundreds of Camden residents join scientists’ coronavirus vaccine study

Hundreds of Camden residents have agreed to take part in a scientific study to help find a covid-19 vaccine.

Alex Smith: Murderer of teen stabbed in Camden handed life prison sentence

Arif Biomy, 19, will spend a minimum of 21 years behind bars. Picture: Met Police

NHS thank you song recorded by children of Muswell Hill key workers from Fortismere School

Students from Fortismere School who recorded the song. Picture: BonaFide Studio

Most Read

Haringey shop caught charging £10.99 for eggs as 50 businesses investigated for coronavirus “profiteering”

A shop in Haringey was caught charging £10.99 for a tray of eggs, said Trading Standards.

Interview: Alastair Campbell on Boris Johnson and the government’s ‘cavalier’ coronavirus strategy, Sir Keir Starmer and the Royal Free

Alastair Campbell says he's

Hundreds of Camden residents join scientists’ coronavirus vaccine study

Hundreds of Camden residents have agreed to take part in a scientific study to help find a covid-19 vaccine.

Alex Smith: Murderer of teen stabbed in Camden handed life prison sentence

Arif Biomy, 19, will spend a minimum of 21 years behind bars. Picture: Met Police

NHS thank you song recorded by children of Muswell Hill key workers from Fortismere School

Students from Fortismere School who recorded the song. Picture: BonaFide Studio

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal’s Fairs Cup triumph at 50: Bob Wilson on beating Rouen and the importance of Bertie Mee and Don Howe

Bertie Mee, Arsenal manager. Picture: PA

Arsenal’s Fairs Cup triumph at 50: Bob Wilson on thumping Dinamo Bacau and the crazy trip to Romania

Arsenal's George Graham (far right) jumps and heads his teams fourth goal past Dynamo Bacau. Picture: PA

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 22

Chris Froome celebrates one of his Tour de France wins

Coronavirus: Worrying times for women’s football says Arsenal’s Little

Kim Little of Arsenal and Laura Vetterlein of West Ham battle it out (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

#KOCOVID19 campaign raises £100,000 for England Boxing clubs

South Wye Fit and Fed in training (Pic: England Boxing)
Drive 24