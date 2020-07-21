‘The day Muswell Hill stood still’: Community lines the streets for Toff’s owner George Georgiou in emotional goodbye

Muswell Hill "stood still" and said its final goodbyes today to Toff's owner George Georgiou outside his fish and chips shop.

Muswell Hill “stood still” and said its final goodbyes today to Toff’s owner George Georgiou outside his fish and chips shop.

Hundreds of mourners including Toff's staff, police officers, traders and residents paid their respects and applauded as George's hearse passed the Broadway restaurant on Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of mourners including Toff’s staff, police officers, traders and residents paid their respects and applauded as George’s hearse passed the Broadway restaurant on Tuesday morning.

George died from coronavirus on April 20, triggering a huge swell of tributes. A private funeral for family and friends is being held later today in Southgate.

Toff’s takeaway worker Debbie Andreou told the Ham&High: “George was a great boss and wonderful to me.

“I have worked at Toff’s for 22 years and he’s like family.

George died from coronavirus on April 20, triggering a huge swell of tributes. A private funeral for family and friends is being held later today in Southgate.

“It’s been terrible not having him around, customers knocking on the door asking about him, and it just brings up so many emotions.”

Toff’s reopened on June 2 in memory of George, whose hearse was adorned with bouquets of flowers including “Dad” on the front, and the Chelsea FC badge on the back – George’s beloved football team.

Chris Yianni, a fryer for the community fish and chips shop, said: “He was not just a boss, he was a friend and family too.

Toff's reopened on June 2 in memory of George, whose hearse was adorned with bouquets of flowers including "Dad" on the front, and the Chelsea FC badge on the back – George's beloved football team.

“He was always there for you if you needed him and would help out in any way he could.

“He is going to be missed but we have to keep his legacy going. He made this a great restaurant and we’ve got to continue that.”

Snappy Snaps owner Peter Kyriacou said: “To have so many people here today reflects how much he was loved by the traders and by the whole of Muswell Hill.”

Snappy Snaps owner Peter Kyriacou said: "To have so many people here today reflects how much he was loved by the traders and by the whole of Muswell Hill."

Deanna Bogdanovic, from the Muswell Hill traders’ association, said: “I keep hearing George in the background saying: ‘all this is for me?’

“He was so humble and he didn’t know the full value of what he was to Muswell Hill and friends.

“He was a huge part of everyday life and he was a legend – there is no other word to describe him.”

BBR Records’ director Brian Bogdanovic said: “This is the day that Muswell Hill stood still.”

BBR Records' director Brian Bogdanovic said: "This is the day that Muswell Hill stood still."

Well-wishers applauding as the hearse passed on its way to George's funeral. Picture: Polly Hancock Well-wishers applauding as the hearse passed on its way to George's funeral. Picture: Polly Hancock