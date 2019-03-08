General Election 2019: Sadiq Khan backs Catherine West as the 'most pro-remain MP in parliament'

Sadiq Khan with Cllr Elin Weston, Catherine West, Cllr Adam Jogee and Nicky Gavron AM. Picture: Sam Volpe Archant

On a cold Saturday morning the mayor of London Sadiq Khan pulled a shift knocking on doors for the Hornsey and Wood Green Labour candidate Catherine West.

In the only ward in the west of Haringey to stay in Labour hands at the 2018 local elections, the mayor said he was seeking to make sure no-one in Hornsey was "complacent" about electing a Labour MP on December 12.

He told this newspaper: "It's really important to remind people that there's an election and it's all about turnout.

"We need to get the vote out. The thing about Hornsey and Wood Green is it's had an absolutely cracking MP. Catherine has been probably the most pro-remain MP in parliament, but my worry is her big majority. That can't make people complacent."

Catherine West, who was the sitting MP from 2015 until parliament's dissolution last week, welcomed the mayor's support and emphasised she would be campaigning on Labour's 'Green New Deal', having a second referendum on Brexit and "investing in our young people". She said: "It's wonderful to have Sadiq Khan's support on the big issue of Brexit and on putting it to the people."