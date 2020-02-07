Search

Gene Gallagher and Sonny Starkey in court for alleged Hampstead Tesco altercation

PUBLISHED: 15:02 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 07 February 2020

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court, where the defendants faced charge. Picture: Archant

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court, where the defendants faced charge. Picture: Archant

Archant

A son and a grandson of pop royalty had a late-night altercation in a Hampstead Tesco, a court heard.

Gene Gallagher and Sonny Starkey, both 18, and another defendant Noah Ponte, 19, denied affray after an alleged fight with Tesco staff in the Heath Street store at around midnight on May 19 last year.

You may also want to watch:

Ponte denied a separate charge of racially aggravated common assault.

Gallagher is the youngest son of Oasis frontman Liam and Nicole Appleton, the All Saints singer. He arrived at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court today (February 7) with his uncle Liam Howlett, of the Prodigy.

Starkey was accompanied to court by his father Jason, whose father is former Beatles drummer, Ringo Starr.

The three defendants were released on unconditional bail until their next hearing at Wood Green Crown Court on March 9.

