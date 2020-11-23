Gene Gallagher and Sonny Starkey deny charges over late-night brawl at Hampstead Tesco

Three men have denied taking part in an alleged late-night brawl at a Tesco Express in Hampstead.

Gene Appleton Gallagher, of Hampstead, and Sonny Starkey, of Camden - both 19 - pleaded not guilty to an affray charge relating to an alleged incident at the supermarket in Heath Street.

Another defendant, Noah Ponte, 20, of Hampstead, pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

The trio, who appeared in a socially-distanced dock wearing facemasks at Wood Green Crown Court, spoke to confirm their pleas to a series of alleged offences.

It was claimed that violence broke out at the high street shop and two Indian staff members - Hiran Rajput and Shvium Patel - were assaulted in May 2019.

The charge alleges they “threatened unlawful violence” against the staff who would have feared for their safety.

Gallagher is also charged with racially-aggravated assault by beating against against Mr Rajput.

Starkey is also charged with two counts of assault by beating, one against each of the shop workers.

Ponte also is charged with theft, racially-aggravated assault against Mr Patel and assault by beating against Mr Rajput. Ponte is accused of stealing a can of alcohol.

Gallagher, the youngest son of Oasis frontman Liam; Starkey, the grandson of former Beatles’ drummer Ringo Starr, and Ponte, were all granted unconditional bail by Judge Joanna Greenberg QC.

The trial is provisionally set to begin at Wood Green Crown Court on January 18. It is set to last for up to eight days.