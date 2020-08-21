GCSE results: Highgate School sees star twins lead the way – with 20 grade 9s between them

Among the students leading the way at Highgate School were twins Lillian and Sophie Norton, who received 20 grade 9 GCSEs between them.

The duo reflected on an uneasy end to the school year, Lillian said: “Lockdown was a shock to our systems, as our whole lives at the time had been turned upside down, everything as we knew it had been scrapped.

“When the exams were cancelled, I was left feeling empty as everything I had been working up to had disappeared. Opening my results this morning, I felt relief and joy.”

Sophie added: “With the political situation at the moment, I just felt relieved when I opened my results and I feel for all the students who are dealing with the A Level and Btec results fallout.”

Headteacher Adam Pettitt said he was “ particularly proud of this year group” and added: “They faced unprecedented challenges and uncertainties, but have been patient and thoughtful throughout, and threw themselves into last term’s enrichment programme in preparation for their sixth form studies with real passion, commitment and maturity.”

This week in the Ham&High Mr Pettitt was scathing about the government’s handling of A Level results.