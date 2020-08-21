Search

Advanced search

GCSE results: Highgate School sees star twins lead the way – with 20 grade 9s between them

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 August 2020

Lillian and Sophie Norton got sensational GCSE results at Highgate School. Picture: Highgate School/Norton family

Lillian and Sophie Norton got sensational GCSE results at Highgate School. Picture: Highgate School/Norton family

Archant

Among the students leading the way at Highgate School were twins Lillian and Sophie Norton, who received 20 grade 9 GCSEs between them.

The duo reflected on an uneasy end to the school year, Lillian said: “Lockdown was a shock to our systems, as our whole lives at the time had been turned upside down, everything as we knew it had been scrapped.

You may also want to watch:

“When the exams were cancelled, I was left feeling empty as everything I had been working up to had disappeared. Opening my results this morning, I felt relief and joy.”

Sophie added: “With the political situation at the moment, I just felt relieved when I opened my results and I feel for all the students who are dealing with the A Level and Btec results fallout.”

Headteacher Adam Pettitt said he was “ particularly proud of this year group” and added: “They faced unprecedented challenges and uncertainties, but have been patient and thoughtful throughout, and threw themselves into last term’s enrichment programme in preparation for their sixth form studies with real passion, commitment and maturity.”

This week in the Ham&High Mr Pettitt was scathing about the government’s handling of A Level results.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Crouch End live police incident: Road cordoned off and officers at the scene

Edison Road in Crouch End. Picture: Sam Volpe

‘It’s time to move on’: First ‘outstanding’ nursery in Haringey to close

Hollybush Nursery staff and pupils. Picture: Hollybush Nursery

A Level crisis ‘could have turned clock back on social mobility for a generation’

Highgate School headteacher Adam Pettitt. Picture: Highgate School

GCSE results day 2020 live updates: The latest from schools across Camden, Haringey and Barnet

Students will be finding out their GCSE results today. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Crouch End live police incident: Road cordoned off and officers at the scene

Edison Road in Crouch End. Picture: Sam Volpe

‘It’s time to move on’: First ‘outstanding’ nursery in Haringey to close

Hollybush Nursery staff and pupils. Picture: Hollybush Nursery

A Level crisis ‘could have turned clock back on social mobility for a generation’

Highgate School headteacher Adam Pettitt. Picture: Highgate School

GCSE results day 2020 live updates: The latest from schools across Camden, Haringey and Barnet

Students will be finding out their GCSE results today. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Match preview: Arsenal v PSG

Arsenal Women huddle before a match at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

GCSE results: Highgate School sees star twins lead the way – with 20 grade 9s between them

Lillian and Sophie Norton got sensational GCSE results at Highgate School. Picture: Highgate School/Norton family

GCSE results: UCS Hampstead head ‘proud’ after ‘extremely challenging period’

UCS Hampstead's headteacher, Mark Beard (far right), was 'delighted' for his students. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Stellar GCSE grades boost ‘much more positive atmosphere’ on results day at Highgate Wood and Hornsey School for Girls

Pupils celebrate GCSE results at Hornsey School for Girls. Picture: HSfG

GCSE results: Lucas Chow picks up North Bridge House Hampstead’s best ever grades

NBH Hampstead's star student Lucas Chow celebrating his grades, in Covid style, with Chris Jones, the head of school. Picture: NBH Hampstead