GCSE results: Straight 9s student Alana among King Alfred's star performers

The King Alfred School in Golders Green capped GCSE results day with standout results for some of its star students.

Alana was one - she achieved 9s - the top mark - across all of her subjects.

She said: “I feel very relieved and happy with what I’ve got. I don’t think I could have achieved these results at a different kind of school, there would have been too much pressure.”

Another top performer, Josh, “felt really good” about his results but said it was “strange” not sitting exams. He said: “It’s what I wanted so I’m happy.”

King Alfred’s headteacher, Robert Lobatto, said: “This year group are very dedicated and talented students who richly deserve these results.

“The fact our teachers know every student so well meant they were very confident in determining the grades and had the exams taken place I am sure they would have done equally well.

“I congratulate all our GCSE students and can’t wait to see what they can achieve at A-level.”