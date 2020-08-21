Search

Advanced search

GCSE results: Straight 9s student Alana among King Alfred’s star performers

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 August 2020

Alana got all 9s in her GCSEs at King Alfred's School. Picture: King Alfred's School

Alana got all 9s in her GCSEs at King Alfred's School. Picture: King Alfred's School

Archant

The King Alfred School in Golders Green capped GCSE results day with standout results for some of its star students.

Josh and Natasha, two GCSE high achievers at King Alfred's in Golders Green. Picture: King Alfred's SchoolJosh and Natasha, two GCSE high achievers at King Alfred's in Golders Green. Picture: King Alfred's School

Alana was one - she achieved 9s - the top mark - across all of her subjects.

She said: “I feel very relieved and happy with what I’ve got. I don’t think I could have achieved these results at a different kind of school, there would have been too much pressure.”

You may also want to watch:

Another top performer, Josh, “felt really good” about his results but said it was “strange” not sitting exams. He said: “It’s what I wanted so I’m happy.”

Phoenix and Sam aced their GCSEs at King Alfred's School. Picture: King Alfred's SchoolPhoenix and Sam aced their GCSEs at King Alfred's School. Picture: King Alfred's School

King Alfred’s headteacher, Robert Lobatto, said: “This year group are very dedicated and talented students who richly deserve these results.

“The fact our teachers know every student so well meant they were very confident in determining the grades and had the exams taken place I am sure they would have done equally well.

“I congratulate all our GCSE students and can’t wait to see what they can achieve at A-level.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Crouch End live police incident: Road cordoned off and officers at the scene

Edison Road in Crouch End. Picture: Sam Volpe

‘It’s time to move on’: First ‘outstanding’ nursery in Haringey to close

Hollybush Nursery staff and pupils. Picture: Hollybush Nursery

A Level crisis ‘could have turned clock back on social mobility for a generation’

Highgate School headteacher Adam Pettitt. Picture: Highgate School

GCSE results day 2020 live updates: The latest from schools across Camden, Haringey and Barnet

Students will be finding out their GCSE results today. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Crouch End live police incident: Road cordoned off and officers at the scene

Edison Road in Crouch End. Picture: Sam Volpe

‘It’s time to move on’: First ‘outstanding’ nursery in Haringey to close

Hollybush Nursery staff and pupils. Picture: Hollybush Nursery

A Level crisis ‘could have turned clock back on social mobility for a generation’

Highgate School headteacher Adam Pettitt. Picture: Highgate School

GCSE results day 2020 live updates: The latest from schools across Camden, Haringey and Barnet

Students will be finding out their GCSE results today. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Match preview: Arsenal v PSG

Arsenal Women huddle before a match at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

GCSE results: Straight 9s student Alana among King Alfred’s star performers

Alana got all 9s in her GCSEs at King Alfred's School. Picture: King Alfred's School

Closing Highgate Barclays will ‘leave behind’ elderly and vulnerable, MP and residents warn

Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West has written to Barclays to object the closure. Picture: Google Maps/Joshua Thurston

GCSE results: Highgate School sees star twins lead the way – with 20 grade 9s between them

Lillian and Sophie Norton got sensational GCSE results at Highgate School. Picture: Highgate School/Norton family

GCSE results: UCS Hampstead head ‘proud’ after ‘extremely challenging period’

UCS Hampstead's headteacher, Mark Beard (far right), was 'delighted' for his students. Picture: UCS Hampstead