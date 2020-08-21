Search

Advanced search

GCSE results: UCS Hampstead head ‘proud’ after ‘extremely challenging period’

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 21 August 2020

UCS Hampstead's headteacher, Mark Beard (far right), was 'delighted' for his students. Picture: UCS Hampstead

UCS Hampstead's headteacher, Mark Beard (far right), was 'delighted' for his students. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Archant

Year 11 pupils at University College School Hampstead scooped some “superb” grades on GCSE results day.

The private school based in Holly Hill saw 19 pupils achieve straight 9 grades, while 53 students recorded a set of results including only 8s and 9s.

You may also want to watch:

Students studying English language, English literature, German, ancient Greek, Mandarin, music, DT and drama all achieved at least a grade 7.

Mark Beard, headmaster of the UCS Foundation, said: “I am delighted for the pupils after what has been an extremely challenging period.

“They worked so hard throughout their GCSE courses and did so whilst fully committing to the UCS’s impressive cultural, sporting and performing arts scenes. I hope they are proud of these results.”

All of the boys from the Year 11 cohort will start their sixth form studies at UCS in early September and will be joined by around 55 girls.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Crouch End live police incident: Road cordoned off and officers at the scene

Edison Road in Crouch End. Picture: Sam Volpe

‘It’s time to move on’: First ‘outstanding’ nursery in Haringey to close

Hollybush Nursery staff and pupils. Picture: Hollybush Nursery

A Level crisis ‘could have turned clock back on social mobility for a generation’

Highgate School headteacher Adam Pettitt. Picture: Highgate School

GCSE results day 2020 live updates: The latest from schools across Camden, Haringey and Barnet

Students will be finding out their GCSE results today. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Crouch End live police incident: Road cordoned off and officers at the scene

Edison Road in Crouch End. Picture: Sam Volpe

‘It’s time to move on’: First ‘outstanding’ nursery in Haringey to close

Hollybush Nursery staff and pupils. Picture: Hollybush Nursery

A Level crisis ‘could have turned clock back on social mobility for a generation’

Highgate School headteacher Adam Pettitt. Picture: Highgate School

GCSE results day 2020 live updates: The latest from schools across Camden, Haringey and Barnet

Students will be finding out their GCSE results today. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Match preview: Arsenal v PSG

Arsenal Women huddle before a match at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

GCSE results: Highgate School sees star twins lead the way – with 20 grade 9s between them

Lillian and Sophie Norton got sensational GCSE results at Highgate School. Picture: Highgate School/Norton family

GCSE results: UCS Hampstead head ‘proud’ after ‘extremely challenging period’

UCS Hampstead's headteacher, Mark Beard (far right), was 'delighted' for his students. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Stellar GCSE grades boost ‘much more positive atmosphere’ on results day at Highgate Wood and Hornsey School for Girls

Pupils celebrate GCSE results at Hornsey School for Girls. Picture: HSfG

GCSE results: Lucas Chow picks up North Bridge House Hampstead’s best ever grades

NBH Hampstead's star student Lucas Chow celebrating his grades, in Covid style, with Chris Jones, the head of school. Picture: NBH Hampstead