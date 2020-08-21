GCSE results: UCS Hampstead head ‘proud’ after ‘extremely challenging period’

UCS Hampstead's headteacher, Mark Beard (far right), was 'delighted' for his students. Picture: UCS Hampstead Archant

Year 11 pupils at University College School Hampstead scooped some “superb” grades on GCSE results day.

The private school based in Holly Hill saw 19 pupils achieve straight 9 grades, while 53 students recorded a set of results including only 8s and 9s.

Students studying English language, English literature, German, ancient Greek, Mandarin, music, DT and drama all achieved at least a grade 7.

Mark Beard, headmaster of the UCS Foundation, said: “I am delighted for the pupils after what has been an extremely challenging period.

“They worked so hard throughout their GCSE courses and did so whilst fully committing to the UCS’s impressive cultural, sporting and performing arts scenes. I hope they are proud of these results.”

All of the boys from the Year 11 cohort will start their sixth form studies at UCS in early September and will be joined by around 55 girls.